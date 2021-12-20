According to a theory studied by the psychologist Anders Ericsson and published in a book by Malcolm Gladwell, the more hours of dedication, the greater the achievement. The 10,000 hour theory could be the explanation behind the success of personalities like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates or the Beatles.

Who does not dream of achieving success? Driving to achieve it is the motivation for many who constantly try to improve themselves.

The problem is that, as much as one tries to improve every day, in the world there are many other people who are also fighting for achieve stand out from others.

But there is someone who believes they have found the key to achieving this goal. Malcolm Gladwell, a Canadian writer, journalist and sociologist, revealed in his book Outliers (Out of series, in Spanish), the 10,000 hour theory on how to become an expert in whatever field you set out to do.

Bill Gates is one of the most famous people in the world. A very interesting figure that is worth delving into to learn more about his life and business journey, as well as some aspects that are often unknown.

To elaborate this theory published in 2008, Gladwell was based on the study conducted by psychologist Anders Ericsson in the last century.

According to La Información, Ericsson analyzed the behavior and progress in skills of a group of students from a music conservatory to see who stood out from the rest.

In the study, it found that not all of them were able to reach a certain level, so it came to the conclusion that the more hours of dedication, the higher the level achieved.

In his book, Gladwell exemplifies success stories such as that of “rivals” Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, or the Beatles. Although they are now great legends, the road was not easy from the beginning.

The storied British band started out on a low income and, without a doubt, without filling large stadiums. According to Gladwell, during that time they came to work at an uninterrupted rate of daily concerts of 8 hours until, in 1962 and after more than 1,200 concerts, they became stars.

As the same medium points out, the same Bill Gates has defended this theory. When asked about it, the philanthropist confessed that “in all success stories there are small differentiating elements.”

“I was not the only child born between 1953 and 1955, but being young and open-minded at a time when microprocessors had been invented helped,” said the Microsoft founder.

Gates believes that it would not be wise to stick to the letter of this theory, since today there are “many people working in software.”

“It is about establishing constant work circles in which in 90% of cases your work will be rejected. You have to be lucky enough and be fanatical enough of your idea to continue to the end.“He said in statements that La Información now collects.

“Whoever has done these 10,000 hours is not someone who has simply done 10,000 hours. It is someone who chose and chose the same thing until those other elements that we have talked about came into play,” he said.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Gómez Bobillo.