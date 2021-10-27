With more than 310 km of autonomy and up to 269 hp of power, the Ford E-Transit promises to be a benchmark in the segment of electric vans.

The agendas of those responsible for the oval brand have March 2022 marked as the month in which the production of the new one will start. Ford E-Transit; sales will begin in April. But the performance data, power, prices are already known … We see them in detail.

Being the electric version of the best-selling commercial vehicle is a lot of responsibility. The electric Ford Transit has been prepared to meet the needs of the most demanding professional drivers in terms of cargo space, fuel consumption, emissions, technology and price.

Ford E-Transit, with the best of the Mustang Mach-E

The new Ford E-Transit shares many technical and mechanical details with the Ford Mustang Mach-E itself.

Will be available with two mechanical options: as a starting point a 184 hp electric motor (which Ford expects to be the best seller); above, the 269 CV version. The engine torque is 430 Nm.

In both cases, the energy you need will be stored in a 68 kWh lithium-ion battery capacity. The autonomy has been approved following the WLTP protocol for industrial vehicles, which establishes that the load must be at least 30% of the total capacity (which in the case of the E-Transit ranges between 1,758 and 2,090 kilos) and is from 317 km.

Both power and range put the electric Ford Transit at the top of its segment. Also the cargo space that is not reduced thanks to the placement of the battery suspended between the axles.

It also inherits from the Ford Mustang Mach-E the infotainment system with SYNC 4 (with the brand’s new connectivity services -with details in the link above-); although in the electric Transit the standard screen is smaller: 12 inches. It is prepared, yes, to receive updates Over the air, that keep the system up to date automatically and remotely.

Ford Pro, ‘the hidden secret’ of the Ford E-Transit

The new electric Transit will go on sale with two finishes: Environment and Trend. The manufacturer expects the second, more equipped, to account for 80% of sales.

As standard, it will have a double passenger seat; as an option, it can be ordered with an individual seat. Ford has dispensed with elements such as the handbrake (which is electronic) and the gear lever to free up the space between the seats so that the driver can get off on both sides.

And in the cargo space a surprise: the ProPower on Board, an external charging point that takes advantage of the battery charge to recharge tools at 2.3V.

Prices

The Ford E-Transit will go on sale with a warranty of eight years or 160,000 km on the battery.

Prices, not yet closed, will range between 53,000 and 67,000 euros (without discounts).

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.