Are you passionate about space? If you would have loved to be an astronaut and wonder what the inside of the International Space Station is like, this video from ESA shows you its interior in 360º.

The International Space Station (ISS) is a collaborative project involving five space agencies: ESA from Europe, NASA from the United States, Roscosmos from Russia, JAXA from Japan and CSA from Canada.

If you follow the current news of space related news, you have surely seen a multitude of photos and videos that show both the exterior and the interior of the ISS.

And we bet you would love to take a tour through its modules to see the space in which astronauts live, how they move or the instruments they use.

Well, this is precisely what Thomas Pesquet, an ESA astronaut, offers us, who has recorded this video so that we can admire the interior of the ISS in 360º:

Thomas Pesquet is a French astronaut who has been part of ESA since 2009. He is on the International Space Station carrying out his second mission, known as Alpha, and it is about one of the most popular and followed astronauts around the world for his photos and videos from space.

Without going any further, one of Pesquet’s photos went viral a few days ago. We are talking about a spectacular image of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, in which I could see the explosion of lava from one of the volcano’s cones, as well as the great cloud of smoke and ash.

Now, the French astronaut presents us with a 360º virtual tour of the International Space Station. In the video that we have left a little above you can see Pesquet wielding a 360 camera to show us how it routinely travels from Node 3 to the European Columbus laboratory.

As it is a 360º content, you have the possibility of observing each and every one of the corners through which Pesquet passes. To do this, you just have to click and drag on the video in case you are watching it from the computer, or move your mobile if you access it from the smartphone.

The space race is littered with pioneers who risked their lives, and even gave it up in the name of science. Dogs, cats, chimpanzees, and even rats that traveled to space before humans.

The tour barely lasts a minute, but it is an incredible graphic document that allows us to see how they live and work in the ISS.

Pequet will return to Earth in a few days, in November 2021, so we will soon stop enjoying his spectacular photos and videos.