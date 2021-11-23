In the game of throwing the political ball, 91 Democratic representatives decided to throw it out on their Senate colleagues, by publicly demanding that they include the path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants., when they didn’t do it in the bill passed in the House of Representatives last week.

“This could complicate negotiations with certain senators”said a Senate source with knowledge of the process, as there are moderates such as Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona) with whom various aspects of the Build Back Better project would have to be negotiated without losing the minimum majority required.

Added that Representatives seem to “want to protect themselves” when voters point the finger at congressmen who broke their word by promising a path to citizenship and accepting only temporary protection for the undocumented, such as a waiver of deportation for 10 years or 2031.

“I do not see it as a boycott, but it does complicate the negotiations,” insisted the source, who cannot reveal his name, as he is not authorized to publicly discuss the issue.

Teams of several of the signatories of the letter were questioned by this newspaper about why the representatives are now asking the Senate to include the path to citizenship, when in the Chamber they were not able to do so. There was no answer.

A member of the coalition of organizations that helped develop the plan in favor of the undocumented, known as plan C or ‘parole’, said that the position of the representatives could be used to “lay the groundwork” for a new agreement, in case of that the parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, reject the proposal recently evaluated by the Office of the Budget of the Congress (CBO).

“The truth is, I don’t think it complicates … Let’s see how far we go with plan C, tell the parliamentarian that it is a worthwhile project, that it will change the lives of undocumented people and will help them, “said the activist, who also did not reveal her name, because she is in the middle of negotiations with the Senate.

He added that in the event that parliamentarian MacDonough rejects the new plan, the activists will push to disobey the expert, but with a project on the way to citizenship, although it was not specified which one.

“I see that letter as opening that opportunity … although the Lower House has passed the permit package (‘parole’) … the representatives are giving their support for citizenship as well,” he added.

The famous letter

On Monday, almost half of House Democrats asked their Senate colleagues to integrate a path to citizenship for the undocumented, an action that drew attention because they voted the Build Back Better bill that provides other protection. migratory.

“The Chamber’s version of the BBB Act limits relief for certain undocumented persons to a five-year ‘parole’ status, yet another form of temporary suspension,” recognize lawmakers, among whom are Jesús “Chuy” García (Illinois), Lou Correa (Californi), Adriano Espaillat (New York), Grace Meng (New York) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York).

The so-called “three friends”, García, Correa and Espaillat, had negotiated –without success– until the last minute the inclusion of the Registry Law, as the plan originally established.

“Now we write for urge you and the rest of our colleagues in the Senate to reestablish a path to citizenship for the ‘dreamers’, people with TPS (Temporary Protected Status), agricultural workers and essential workers in the Senate version of the Reconciliation bill, ”they wrote.

The petitioners ask the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck schumer (New York), “disobey” the parliamentarian MacDonoguh, whom they describe as a “non-binding” adviser.

Negotiations with the parliamentarian

The economic package that exceeds $ 2 billion dollars could face modifications in the Senate, but the scenario in immigration matters is complex, the sources acknowledged.

This week there is some “informal” dialogue with MP MacDonough, but it will be the following week when there is a formal meeting on the immigration package, which is attended by Democratic and Republican senators.

In addition to Majority Leader Schumer, those directly involved in the negotiations are Senator Dick durbin (Illinois), Chairman of the Judiciary Committee; Bob Menendez (New Jersey), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee; Alex padilla (California); Chairman of the Immigration Subcommittee, as well as Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada).

In your report, the CBO estimates that 6.5 million undocumented immigrants would benefit from the ‘parole’, which would also grant Employment Authorization, a permit to travel abroad and a driver’s license.

However, civil organizations affirm that the beneficiaries could be up to 7.1 million and some put the figure at 7.8 million.

“The CBO took estimates from the Census, but they are calculations, they are not precise,” said the activist involved in the negotiation process. He added that both that number and the impact on social spending after 2032 will be discussed in talks with the parliamentarian.