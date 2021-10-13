The European Union wants car accidents to be treated just like airplanes, and for that more information is needed. For this reason, our vehicles will begin to carry black boxes from next year.

The path that transport agencies and organizations in charge of mobility are taking, such as the DGT in Spain, is leading us to a place where road accidents are the anomaly.

And that is the only objective for which all the agents that are part of mobility should strive: administrations, agencies and drivers.

The obligation to use the seat belts, the three mirrors, the ABS in the brakes, the airbags, the deformable chassis to absorb impacts … the automotive sector has come a long way in recent years and always with the goal of reaching zero road fatalities.

In this sense, the General Directorate of Traffic has given a new step by approving the black boxes (EDR) for 2022, which will have a very specific mission: publicize everything that happens in accidents, both before and after.

As the DGT magazine explains, the black boxes will be a very useful tool when it comes to improving vehicle safety, since their purpose is to collect information, both about the vehicle and its occupants, recording and storing data in order to know what has happened before, during and after the accident.

When an accident occurs, the EDR (Event Data Recorder) it will record all the data during the 30 seconds before the accident and the five seconds after. Of course, the information collected is anonymous.

That is, the black box only records data in specific situations, not saving personal data, such as the name, age or gender, of the driver. And it does not serve to blame in case of accident, only to analyze the causes.

Regarding the data collected by the EDR, it registers more than 15 variables: vehicle speed, braking, engine revolutions, frontal and side impact force, steering movements, throttle position, operation of safety systems such as airbags, belts or certain assistants, mainly.

In addition to parameters such as the day or the hour. Its position is already defined by the DGT, since it has been announced that it will always be bolted to the chassis under the driver, having the approximate size of a current 6-inch smartphone.

Finally, the General Directorate of Traffic specifies that the black box will record neither video nor audio, only parameters and data related to the car, so the privacy of travelers is guaranteed.