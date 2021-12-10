There are many factors that influence our behavior, emotional state, and brain function. And one of the main ones is the quality of the diet. The truth is that much has been said about the typical American diet, which is characterized by a high consumption of ultra-processed products. It’s not a macronutrient-deficient diet, though: Americans tend to get enough protein, fat (though these aren’t generally the best fats), and carbohydrates (typically refined, rather than complex), from the worst sources. That is why the increase in the consumption of junk food that stands out for being highly processed, caloric, rich in substances harmful to health and few nutrients, is so notorious. While these types of foods are associated with serious implications for general health, it has also been found that They are associated with severe disturbances in brain function and mood. This is suggested by a recent analysis based on the Canadian Community Health Survey and the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Yes OK the offer of ultra-processed products is more extensive every dayIn general, we can say that it is found in accessible and everyday foods. As is the case with sodas, commercial juices, packaged snacks, breakfast cereals rich in sugar, chicken nuggets, French fries, snacks, instant soups, desserts and all kinds of goodies. Not only are they generally incredibly high in calories, they contain trivial amounts of very few micronutrients (unless fortified), and even then only a few in higher amounts.

Three published analyzes from the 2004 Canadian Community Health Survey and the 2018 US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey revealed some rather sobering statistics: in Canada, in 2004, 48% of the Caloric intake at all ages came from ultra-processed products. While in the United States, the numbers were more alarming: 67% of what was consumed by children aged 2 to 19 and 57% of what was consumed by adults in 2018 were ultra-processed products. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the information regarding the United States is much more recent.

Most of us are aware that dietary intake is a major problem for physical health, it is no news to say that diet quality is associated with chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. However, the public is less aware of the impact of nutrition on brain health.

Since our society’s food choices have moved so strongly towards ultra-processed products, we need to know the substantial scientific evidence that shows that Micronutrient intake influences mental health symptoms, especially irritability, explosive anger, and unstable mood. A dozen studies from countries such as Canada, Spain, Japan, and Australia have shown that people who eat a healthy whole-food diet have fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety than people who eat a poor diet (mostly ultra-processed products).

However, because correlational studies cannot prove that nutritional choices are the cause of mental health problems: researchers around the world have turned to some compelling prospective longitudinal studies in which people with no apparent mental health problems enter to the study. Participants are evaluated for their health and dietary patterns, and then they are followed over time. The results of many references were surprising.

Such is the case of a study, carried out in about 89,000 people in Japan and that had 10 to 15 years of follow-up. Researchers found that the suicide rate in those who ate a diet rich in whole foods was half that of those who ate less healthy diets, highlighting an important new direction that has yet to be covered in current prevention programs. In Canada, the equally powerful findings show how children’s dietary patterns, in addition to following other health guidelines focused on concepts such as exercise and screen time, predicted which 10-11 year olds would be referred for a diagnosis of a mental disorder in the next two years. It follows that nutrition education should be one of the first lines of treatment for children in this situation.

Irritability and unstable mood often characterize depression, so it is relevant that multiple independent studies have found the relationship between nutrition and depression. Taking into account that people with depression ate relatively poor diets, The goal is to demonstrate how switching to a Mediterranean-style whole foods diet resulted in significant improvements. A Mediterranean-inspired diet is typically rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, seafood, and unsaturated fats like olive oil.

It is worth mentioning that in one of the reference studies, it was shown that approximately one third of the people who switched to a whole food diet in addition to their regular treatment they found that her depression was in remission after 12 weeks. The remission rate in the control group using regular treatment but no dietary changes was less than one in 10. The whole foods diet group also reported a cost savings of about 20% on their budget weekly food. This last point helps dispelling the myth that eating a diet of ultra-processed products is a way to save money.

Strong evidence that irritability, explosive anger, and unstable mood can be resolved with better micronutrient intake It comes from studies evaluating micronutrient supplements to treat mental health problems. According to experts, most of the public consciousness is limited to the unfortunate search for magic solutions: studies of a single nutrient at a time. That’s a common way of thinking about causality, but that’s not how our brains work.

To support brain metabolism, our brain requires at least 30 micronutrients to ensure the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, as well as to break down and remove metabolic by-products. In fact, many studies of multi-nutrient treatments have found better regulation of mood and a reduction in irritability and explosive rage, even in randomized, placebo-controlled trials of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysregulation dysregulation. mood. The evidence is clear: a well-nourished population is better able to withstand stress. Hidden brain hunger is a modifiable factor that contributes to emotional outbursts, aggression, depression, and other disturbances associated with brain function.

