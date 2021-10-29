10/29/2021 at 9:02 AM CEST

Faced with the suffocating quotas of the electricity companies, It is becoming more and more profitable to bet on photovoltaic panels to generate energy in our home. Everything seems to come together to opt for this clean source: on the one hand, the unstoppable rise in the bill; on the other, the cheaper solar installations and, also, the facilities that the administrations are giving in the form of aid, subsidies and tax credits.

However, the key question that many consumers ask is: to what extent is it profitable to install solar panels in a home?

All the companies and experts consulted agree that the savings involved in choosing this route are undeniable.

First of all, we must take into account what the solar panels and other facilities that we are going to place at home cost. The total cost of the investment can range between 9,000 and 16,000 euros for a standard home (a family of three or four members).

In the assumption of a cost of 16,000 euros, the amortization can be achieved in approximately eight years. That would be the case thanks to a saving of 2,000 euros per year on the electricity bill. This saving can be even greater if the evolution of the rates continues to rise.

In these eight years we will have saved the same that we have spent, that is, we will have amortized the purchase.

It should be borne in mind that this calculation, carried out by specialized portals such as ecoinventos.com, smartspain, idealista and others, does not include the bonuses and subsidies that are made more and more frequently by municipalities and that represent added savings.

In any case, and depending on the circumstances, the amortization margin can vary from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 12. But even in the worst case scenario it is still profitable. And this is so because the useful life of the photovoltaic installation in residential homes usually reaches 30 years.

Solar industry experts say that as long as the payback period of the panels is less than half the useful life of the system, we will be facing a profitable investment.

Batteries, only for houses away from the grid

These calculations refer at all times to installations that do not have a battery to accumulate energy and that can also generate electricity at night or in very cloudy periods.

But, according to EFC Solar, another company in the sector, most of the panels that are being installed in Spain do not include a battery, as they are not strictly necessary. Yes, they are for homes located in remote places and disconnected from the general electricity grid.

This company claims that batteries “increase the cost of the installation unnecessarily and decrease its profitability & rdquor;, In most cases.

Yes, they can be useful when the energy consumption is to be done only when there is no sun.

Ordinary installations, without batteries, allow you to continue using the conventional energy network if necessary. And the surplus solar energy captured by our panels can also be ‘dumped’ into the grid, which translates into an added reduction of the bill.

The installers point out that the panels continue to capture light and generate electricity even on cloudy days, as long as it is not a very persistent situation and with a very high degree of cloudiness.

In any case, aspects to be taken into account When hiring the placement of solar panels in our house there are several:

-A detailed installation budget to know what everything will cost when it is already underway and compare this cost with the cost of the current electricity bill.

-To know if the repayment period will be more or less long, you have to know what aid grants our city council or autonomous community for this type of facilities. You have to find out about it and add these bonuses to the budget.

-Take into account the possible loans or credits that you are going to request to pay for the installation, as they will also vary (in this case upwards) the budget.

-If you live in a place isolated from the conventional electrical network, you will have limitations of solar energy supply during the night, because you will only depend on your plates. In that case, you should inform yourself of the costs that a battery would entail to accumulate energy, which will make you totally self-sufficient.

