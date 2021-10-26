10/26/2021 at 4:41 PM CEST

Children from 2 to 18 years must consume less than 25 grams of added sugars per day, according to the scientists in a joint statement published in the journal ‘Circulation’, on the occasion of the new recommendations of the American Heart Association.

The recommendations, designed to keep children healthy, seek to set a specific limit on the consumption of added sugars. “Our destination recommendation is the same for all children ages 2-18 to make it easy for parents and public health advocates “said Miriam Vos, lead author of the recommendations, nutrition expert and associate professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.

The recommendations put the limit on 25 grams of added sugars, being indifferent whether they are ingested in liquids or solids; this could equal 100 calories a day or six teaspoons of sugars a day.

Also, children and adolescents should limit their consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to no more than eight a week. While children under 2 years old should not consume foods or drinks with added sugars, including drinks sweetened with sugar.

“For most children, eating no more than six teaspoons of added sugars a day is a healthy and achievable goal,” added Vos, who recalls that “children who eat foods loaded with added sugars tend to eat less healthy foods, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products that are good for your heart health. “

Sugar consumption during childhood is linked to diseases

The consumption of foods high in added sugars during childhood is related to the development of risk factors related to cardiovascular diseases, such as an increased risk of obesity and the arterial hypertension in children and young adults.

The probability that children develop these health problems increases proportionally to the abuse of the added sugars consumed. Overweight children are more likely to be resistant to insulin, a precursor to type 2 diabetes, remember the experts in a statement.

“There has been a lack of clarity and consensus as to the amount of added sugar that is considered safe for children, so sugars are still a commonly added ingredient in food and beverages, and the total consumption of children remains being high, “said Vos, who recalls that the typical American child consumes approximately three times as many added sugars as recommended by experts.

No added sugars for children under two years of age

The statement was written by a panel of experts who did a comprehensive review of the scientific research on the effect of added sugars on children’s health, which present common challenges to this type of nutrition research.

“Studies of nutrients such as added sugars are challenging, but over time the number of studies in children has increased. We believe that the scientific evidence for our recommendations is great and will significantly help parents and advocates of public health provide the best possible nutrition for children. “

The expert panel also recommends that added sugars are not included in any way in the diet of children under 2 years of age. The caloric needs of children in this age group are lower than that of older children and adults, so there is little room for foods and beverages that contain added sugars.

Additionally, taste preferences begin early in life, so limiting added sugars can help children develop a lifelong preference for them. healthier food.What are added sugars?

Added sugars are sugars – including table sugar, fructose, and honey – either used in the processing and preparation of food or beverages, added to food at the table, or before. Starting in July 2018, food manufacturers will be required to snote the amount of added sugars so experts hope it will be easier to follow their recommendations.“Until then, the best way to avoid added sugars in your child’s diet is to eat a majority of foods that are high in nutritional content, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, lean meats, chicken, and fish. , and to limit foods with little nutritional value “, has pointed out Vos.

When feeding a child it must be taken into account that the estimated calories that children need range from 1,000 per day for sedentary children older than 2 years old, approximately 2,400 for active 14-18 year old girls, and 3,200 for active 16-18 year old boys.

“If your child is eating the right amount of calories to reach or maintain a healthy body weight, there is not much room for junk food, meaning low nutritional value, which is where most of the added sugars are found,” he said. You added.

Foods with added sugars

The statement notes that one of the most common sources of added sugars is sugary drinks, such as sodas, fruit drinks, sports drinks, sugary teas, and energy drinks.

“Children should not drink more than 8 ounces a week of sugar-sweetened beverages (250 grams), however, children currently drink larger servings of sugary drinks each week, “explained Vos.

Due to the lack of research for or against the routine use of non-nutritive sweeteners, such as aspartame, saccharin, and sucralose in children’s diets, the authors felt that they could not make a recommendation for or against these sweeteners. non-caloric. Also, it is not known whether the high sugar content in natural juices (100% fruit) can cause the same concerns as drinks with added sugars.

Other tips for cutting back on foods with added sugars include avoiding processed sweet foods, which tend to be loaded with added sugars, such as cereal bars, cookies, cakes, and many foods specifically marketed to children, such as sweet cereals.