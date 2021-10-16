10/16/2021 at 2:17 PM CEST

Leo Messi, with six victories, holds the record in the prestigious Ballon d’Or, an award awarded annually by the French magazine France Football that distinguishes the best player in the world. The Argentine star, currently in the ranks of PSG, is also the only one who achieved chain four awards And in this 2021 he aspires to a new record case of winning his seventh statuette.

Messi’s first appearance on the Ballon d’Or podium dates back to 2007 (third, behind Kaká –Milan– and Cristiano Ronaldo –Manchester United–). In 2008 he was second, behind Cristiano Ronaldo –Manchester United–) and in 2009 added his first victory, imposing precisely Cristiano Ronaldo, then already a Real Madrid player.

As of 2009 the Golden Ball merged with the counterpart award of the FIFA World Player until the paths of the two awards separated again in 2016. In this period, Messi was designated the best player in the world three times: 2010, 2011 and 2012, beating Andrés Iniesta the first year and Cristiano Ronaldo the next two. In 2015 he won his fifth trophy, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo –Real Madrid– and Neymar –FC Barcelona–.

In 2019 he was champion for the last time, ahead of Virgil van Dijk –Liverpool– and Cristiano Ronaldo –Juventus–. In 2020, due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, France Football did not award the award to any footballer.

With five Ballons d’Or is Cristiano Ronaldo (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017) and with three: Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985), Johan cruyff (1971, 1973 and 1974) and Marco van Basten (1988, 1989 and 1992). The Ballon d’Or has been awarded since 1956 and the first winner was Stanley matthews, of Blackpool FC, who beat by only three votes to Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid).

Messi’s individual record

[6] Ballon d’Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019)[1] FIFA World Player (2009)[1] The Best (2019)[6] Golden Boot (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19)