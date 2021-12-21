The baseball in Mexico It began in the second half of the 19th century, and it is in the year 1925 that the establishment of a Professional League began.

The Mexican Baseball League

In 1925, sportswriter Alejandro Aguilar Reyes “Fray Nano” and manager Ernesto Carmona formed the Mexican Baseball League, which has existed since then to the present day.The history of the Mexican Professional Baseball League is divided into three stages.

First stage

The first since its operation in 1925 to 1940. At that time, in the 1930s, the teams were reinforced with famous imported players such as the Cubans Martín Dihigo, Lázaro Salazar, Basilio “Brujo” Rossell and Agustín “Pijini” Bejerano.

Second stage

The second stage is between 1940 and 1951 when the Pasquel brothers, under the financing of Jorge Pasquel, tried to turn the Mexican league into a major league circuit; their efforts being, at least in regard to the quality of the players, a success. Because black players couldn’t play in the majors in the 1940s, the Pasquel’s hired great Negro league players of the time such as Satchel Paige, Ray Dandridge, Roy Campanella, Monte Irvin, Ray Brown, and many others. In the same way, some white Cuban Major League players, to avoid being recruited during World War II, began to go to Mexico.

Third stage: entry into organized baseball

The third stage occurs when the Mexican League entered Organized Baseball in the United States in 1955 under the name “Class AA”, thanks to the efforts made by the Chihuahuan magnate, Anuar Canavati, who served as president of the Sultans of Monterrey at that time.

This move was quite beneficial for baseball in Mexico, because it began the agreements of Mexican teams with the ninth of the Major Leagues, the first of them being that of the Sultans of Monterrey with the Brooklyn Dodgers and that of the Tigres. Capitalinos with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that same year, 1955, the Tigers won their first league title thanks to reinforcements obtained from the Major Leagues.

In 1967, the Mexican League was granted the “Class AAA” level, which it currently has.

The Mexican Pacific League

This league began in 1945 in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora with the name of the Pacific Coast League, later the league became known as the Sonora Winter League, the Sonora-Sinaloa League and finally the Mexican League. from Pacific.

The great promoters and founders were Teodoro Mariscal for Mazatlán, Enrique Peña Bátiz for Culiacán, Florencio Zaragoza for Guaymas; and Rogelio Rodríguez, Juan Chávez Echegoyen and Fernando M. Ortiz for Hermosillo.

Pacific Coast League

From 1945 to 1958 it is known as the first stage of the League, it would begin with the name of Pacific Coast, in its first season the league would have only 4 teams, Queliteros de Hermosillo, Venados de Mazatlán, Ostioneros de Guaymas and Tacuarineros de Culiacán . This first stage shone with MLB players on the different teams, as well as excellent players from the Negro Leagues.

Due to the immediate success of the League, for the following seasons new teams would be incorporated, the Rieleros de Empalme, Mayos de Navojoa, Trigueros de Ciudad Obregón, Pericos de Los Mochis, Potros de Tijuana and Charros de Jalisco.

End of the Coast, Start of Modern Baseball

By 1958 the league changed its name to the Sonora Winter League and the teams would be only 4 from this entity, Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Ostioneros de Guaymas, Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón and Rieleros de Empalme. In 1965 it took the name of the Sonora-Sinaloa Winter League (or only Sonora-Sinaloa) when it incorporated Tomateros de Culiacán and Venados de Mazatlán.

This period saw a time of very good baseball, the clubs began to take their current names and the rivalries increased. Since the Sinaloan teams returned to the scene in 1965, the fight against the Sonoran in search of the championship made the League take on expectation again.

Current Mexican Pacific League

Finally, in 1970, it took its current name from the Mexican Pacific League, since the Caribbean Baseball Confederation would request its change to allow the winner of the league to participate in the Caribbean Series. Thus, since 1971 they have participated in the Caribbean classic.

It is a professional circuit, today recognized internationally for its competitive and showmanship level.

The champion team represents Mexico in the Caribbean Series, where it faces the champion teams of Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Other Leagues

Liga Invernal Veracruzana (LIV), whose champion team represented Mexico in the Latin American Series, Liga Invernal de Nayarita Baseball (LIBN) North League of Mexico (LNM) North League of Sonora (LNS) Major League of Baseball of La Laguna (LMBL) Chihuahua State Baseball League (LEB) North Coahuila League (LNC) Mexican Winter League (LIM) Peninsular Baseball League (LPB) Meridana Winter League (LMI) Veracruz State Baseball League (LVEB), whose champion team represents currently to Mexico in the Latin American Series of the Tabasco Baseball League (LTB); which are of a lower level, because most of their players are veterans or young people in development who in the future will reach the LMB and the LMP.

Author: Luis Cáceres

