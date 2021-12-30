Worldwide, diabetes has reached figures similar to those of an epidemic. It is one of the most alarming and increasing chronic diseases in modern society today, much has been said about its close relationship with lifestyle, habits and, of course, diet. That is why diet plays a fundamental role in its control, There are all kinds of recommendations focused on the consumption of calories, sugars and carbohydrates. The same is true of alcohol, which for years has been considered a latent enemy of diabetes and blood glucose control. The main reason is that alcohol is rich in carbohydrates, more specifically the beer that the body converts into simple sugars and this greatly affects the control of diabetes.

The truth is that people with diabetes do not need to eliminate alcohol from their diet, there are even numerous studies that have suggested that drinking little (no more than one or two drinks a day) can be beneficial for diabetes. But nevertheless, there are some important safety considerations for people with diabetes.

Alcohol competes with the liver’s ability to produce glucose when blood sugar is low. In people who take insulin or other antihyperglycemic medications, this can lead to dangerously low blood sugar for up to 24 hours after they stop drinking. Another of the most important aspects to be careful with is that alcohol tends to cloud people’s judgment, so they may have a bigger problem with identifying low blood sugar. Also, it’s no secret to say that binge drinking is one of the worst health habits. It is often associated with chronic conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, kidney and liver damage, obesity, and mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Is beer high in carbohydrates?

Beer is typically higher in carbohydrates than other alcoholic beverages such as wine or certain high-strength spirits. But nevertheless, It is important to consider that the carbohydrate content of beers can vary greatly depending on the type of beer. “Light” beers have the fewest carbohydrates, generally 5 grams or less per serving, and are also the lowest in alcohol content. So, for those occasions in which you plan to drink more than one beer, it is very important that you bet on the light versions.

However, hoppy craft beers like IPAs and stouts tend to be much higher in carbs: generally 15 grams or more per serving. They also tend to be higher in calories and alcohol, so it is best to stick with just one serving and always consume them considering a prior glucose measurement. Yes OK, nutritional information for each beer may vary; it is true that in many cases it can be difficult to know how many calories and carbohydrates are in a serving. A good recommendation from specialists to find accurate nutritional information for some of the major beer brands is to visit websites such as www.calorieking.com.

Some important tips on drinking alcohol in diabetes:

To prevent hypoglycemia, it is very important not to drink on an empty stomach. Also, it is essential to have healthy food on hand while consuming alcoholic beverages and to monitor the blood sugar level to avoid alterations that put health at risk.

Now one of the million dollar questions is How many beers is too much? The first thing you have to know is that the recommendations for alcohol consumption are the same for people with diabetes as for the rest of the population: no more than one drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men. Also, it is important to make it clear that alcohol is alcohol; therefore, what matters is the amount, not the type of alcoholic beverage consumed. However, there are alternatives that are friendlier to the diabetic diet such as red and white wines, distillates such as tequila and vodka, it is also essential to avoid the consumption of cocktails rich in sugars and syrups.

It is worth mentioning that drinking more than four drinks (for women) or five drinks (for men) in two hours is strongly discouraged for health and safety reasons. A good general rule of thumb for those days of celebration is to never drink more than one drink per hour and no more than three (for women) or four (for men) drinks a day. Also, don’t forget the importance of staying hydrated and never consuming alcohol on a daily and excessive basis.

