Do you drink too much alcohol and have not noticed? Not sure what the limit is? Let’s see what the experts say …

All countries have alcoholism problems, although the motivations are different: the cold, the lonely life … or the party, the bar culture and being a tourist country, as is the case in Spain.

One of the problems with binge drinking is that many alcoholics do not believe they are, or realize it too late. How many beers, wines, or shots do you have to drink per day for it to be considered alcoholism?

In Spain, consuming alcohol is a socialized phenomenon. It is not taken just to fight the cold, for pleasure or to “forget the sorrows”, which are the most common causes in other countries.

Here you consume beers, wines and other alcoholic beverages to close deals, when you stay with friends, at meals, when you leave work, when you meet an acquaintance you have not seen for a long time, etc.

Drinking a little alcohol is medically acceptable, and in the case of drinks like wine or beer, a moderate consumption of 2 units a day for men and one unit for womenIt can even be beneficial to health. Bearing in mind, yes, that alcohol has a lot of calories.

Doctors consider one unit, about 250 ml of beer or 100 ml of wine.

The problem is that many people do not realize that it often exceeds the recommended amounts. A beer with clients, another when leaving work, half a glass of wine at meals, a shot at night with friends … And if we add all of them …

What is the amount of alcohol that doctors consider alcoholism?

Our colleague Carlos Galán from Business Insider has been investigating the issue.

As the family doctor Rodrigo Córdoba explains in El País, the parameters established by the WHO indicate that Taking 5 or 6 units a day in the case of men, and 4 units in the case of women, is considered alcoholism.

It must be borne in mind that these are not exact data, because it depends a lot on the weight, physical constitution and metabolism of each person.

Doctors consider key that each person realize that they are consuming too much alcohol.

How do you know if you are going alcoholic? Answer these questions from the prestigious Mayo Clinic questionnaire:

Are you worried about alcohol? Are you still using it even though you notice that it is causing you problems? Do you have to drink more and more to get the same effect? Do you feel discomfort, irritation or anxiety when you go a day or two without drinking?

If any of these answers is a Yes, it is time to go to a specialist …