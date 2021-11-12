11/12/2021 at 4:27 PM CET

An F1 steering wheel can have between 35 or more buttons and switches that are seen on an LCD screen from where you see important vehicle information such as engine RPM, oil temperature, speed, etc …

Due to the reduced space in the cabin of a Formula 1 car and the degree of concentration and attention that is required to drive a Formula 1 car, the steering wheel of one of these cars is not only the control of the vehicle’s steering mechanism, but also It is also a complex interface with multiple electronic devices, both for information to the pilot, through displays, and control over the vehicle, through buttons and roulettes that fulfill various functions.

The introduction of the semi-automatic gearshift knob at the rear of the steering wheel marked the beginning of the transition to concentrating the controls as close to the driver’s fingers as possible. The first buttons to appear on the steering wheel were the neutral button and the radio button for communication with pit crew technicians.

With the exception of the accelerator and brake pedals, few Formula 1 cars have controls in places other than behind the wheel. Buttons tend to be used for on / off functions, such as enabling the speed limiter system in the pit lane, while the rotary controls are used to select functions with multiple options, such as the self-locking action of the differential, the distribution of braking or even electronic engine management.

In addition, it has one or more LCD screens (not all, since some teams place the screen behind the wheel, such as Williams) for a better visualization of the orders provided electronically, as well as to see other data such as speed or times per lap.

The technical regulations of the competition require that the driver be able to leave the cabin in five seconds, for which the steering wheel must be able to be disconnected quickly.

The steering wheel of a Formula 1 usually has a high cost because it is not made on an assembly line, but is manufactured manually using carbon fiber with a weight of just over two kilograms.

One last curiosity about the F1 steering wheel: there is no reverse button or lever. It is engaged by pressing the N (neutral) button and pushing the gear lever down for more than half a second.

These are the buttons that are integrated into the steering wheels of the single-seaters.

Yellow N button: This will allow you to select neutral from 1st or 2nd gear BRKBAL (brake balance) rotary switch: Want to alter the front and rear brake balance? This button will allow you to do so. Black Box button: Hit it and your team will know that you are planning to come to the well safely. Blue and orange buttons S1 / S2: these are for user-defined functions. Input rotary switch: used to modify the corner input setting for the differential. Orange and green BRK- / BRK + buttons: allow you to alter the brake balance between the current BRKBAL rotary position and the programmed position. IGN (ignition) rotary switch: allows the driver to control the Ignition Timing White ACK (Acknowledge) Button – Use this button to acknowledge changes in the system PREL (Precharge) Rotary Switch – Allows driver to select differential precharge compensation torque Red Oil Button – Use this to transfer the oil from the auxiliary tank to the main tank Black BP (bite point) button: this button will activate the clutch bite point search procedure DRS button (if drag reduction system), top left edge of the wheel – use this to turn on the rear wing flap in the DRS zone Red PL (pit lane) button – will switch the car into pitstop mode by limiting your speed to 100 km / h or designated speed Black R button: This will activate radio transmission SOC rotary switch: This allows the driver to take control of the state of charge of the ERS storage system, regardless of whether the system is consuming or generating power. Pedal rotary switch: the driver can change the pedal map with this button; dictates how the pedal will respond to inputs. Fuel Rotary Switch – Allows the driver to manage the rate of fuel consumption. Black OT Button – Use this to activate performance maps that are configurable and help you defend or overtake. Rotary Switch of tires: this allows the driver to inform the ECU and other systems about the type of tire the car is using. BBal- / BBal + switches: use these to make fine adjustments to the brake balance compensation MFRS (Multi Function Rotary Switch): There are a number of features for which there are no dedicated buttons and all of these parameters are altered / controlled by this switch which allows engineers and the driver to take control of Engine (PERF), Rev Limiter (ENG), Modes Air-Fuel Ratio (MIX), Turbocharger (TURBO), Corner Exit Differential (VISCO), MGU-K Recovery Limits (BRK), Boost Limits or from MGU-K (BOOST), dash options (DASH), cruise control (CC, disabled for qualifying and race), shift rate (SHIFT) and clutch bite point offset (CLU). -10 / + 1 White Buttons: This will allow you to navigate the map from the MFRS dial with ease.