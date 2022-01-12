The Venezuelan of the Tigers from Detroit, Miguel Cabrera, added to a successful career in the Major League Baseball – MLB, has a personal life and a family, which is why we will tell you how many children has this extraordinary hitter.

Miguel Cabrera was in charge of maintaining a private life with a very low profile, it is known that he has a very nice family with Rosangel Polanco, mother of his children and with whom he has almost 20 years of relationship, without a doubt one of the best things that he should have this player, putting aside all his achievements in the majors. However, the Venezuelan has other heirs from an external relationship.

How many children does Miggy have?

With Rosangel, his partner since adolescence, he has three children (2 females and a male), named: Isabella Cabrera. Rosangel Cabrera and Christopher Alexander Cabrera.

Other heirs

A few years ago, Miguel Cabrera, committed an infidelity to his wife Rosangel with Belkis Mariela Rodríguez, which resulted in two children who are currently eight and five, respectively, being something that brought controversy to this MLB history.

Controversy

Cabrera was sued for paternity and nutritional support against him by Belkis Rodríguez, this because, according to the Venezuelan player, he cut the income he had been receiving regularly. In addition, at the time it was said that “Miggy” cut off his relationship with this lady, a situation that would cause the suspension of the monthly payment of $ 20,000 that he disbursed for his children.

It is also known that Miguel bought a house for the woman involved, which would be valued at almost a million dollars. In addition, the Venezuelan assured at the time that he wanted to perform paternity tests on the children, who were born between 2013 and 2015, because he considered that Rodríguez was extorting him.

However, this has not been an impediment or impediment to the Detroit Tigers’ first baseman and DH from continuing to achieve success in the Major Leagues, as he recently hit 500 career home runs.

They say that the past is trodden on, and that is how the great Miggy will have made it.

