According to Bruno Serra Fernándes, the Director of Monetary Policy of the Central Bank of Brazil, reports that Brazilians have bought $ 4.271 million in cryptocurrencies so far in 2021.

Indeed, the trade asset balance report presented shows that Brazilians have consistently acquired more than $ 350 million in cryptocurrencies every month since January.

Interestingly, Brazilians have bought a significant amount of cryptocurrencies. Even when the country plans to introduce new laws that regulate the sector.

In January, Brazilians bought $ 419 million in cryptocurrencies. While in August it registered $ 496 million, the least amount of cryptocurrencies was bought in March at $ 357 million.

Cryptocurrency purchases value. Source: Central Bank of Brazil

In this regard, Bruno Serra Fernándes, indicated that Brazilian investments in cryptocurrencies abroad are potentially three times higher than in US stocks.

Purchase of cryptocurrencies by Brazilians

In fact, the last purchase was registered in the month of August, for an amount of $ 496 million. However, the largest cryptocurrency purchase was recorded in May, when Brazilians bought $ 756 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

Since then, the number of purchases has decreased, reaching close to $ 500 million last August.

As a curious fact, the September numbers are not yet available. So impossible to determine if the downward trend is still occurring.

By the way, Bruno Serra stated that the investment of Brazilians in cryptocurrencies will only increase from this stage. Noting that there is the potential to reach double its value this year.

“This interest is unlikely to wane in the future.”

Brazil is unable to mine, it imports them

Likewise, Bruno Serra stated that investments in cryptocurrencies by Brazilians abroad could triple the amount invested in US stocks. But, Brazil is unable to mine cryptocurrencies currently.

«It is a one-way flow. Due to the cost of energy, Brazil does not produce cryptocurrencies, it is only an importer.

And, the numbers support Serra’s theory, as cryptocurrency outflows only reached $ 15 million. Less than 1% of what entered the country.

In closing, does relying on cryptocurrencies make sense for Brazilians as a vehicle for financial inclusion? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Roberto Campos Neto: «It is a very big business. It attracts the attention of regulators around the world. “

