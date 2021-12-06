12/06/2021 at 18:57 CET

Washing the sheets at least once a week is, without a doubt, the most important advice.

Because it is the best way to control mites, and also the myriad microorganisms that can linger between the sheets.

And it’s not unimportant advice, because people who don’t wash their sheets adequately often sleep with far more allergens than is acceptable each night, and that significantly increases their risk of asthma and dust allergies.

Relieves symptoms and prevents disease

In addition, the frequency of washing the sheets is also very important for people who suffer from seasonal allergies, whether in spring or summer.

And for those cases and during hard times, it is recommended to increase the frequency of washing sheets even more than once a week. Because only that practice will help, in some cases, to alleviate the symptoms.

But frequent washing of sheets is not just good practice for allergy sufferers.

It has been studied, and proven, that it is a task that manages to prevent diseases.

What’s more, there are studies in day care centers that have shown that washing bedding every day reduces the frequency of gastroenteritis.

And also other research done on daycare children has found that cleaning the sleeping mat less than once a week increases the frequency of upper respiratory infections.

The season is also important. Because to avoid further growth of mites and other microorganisms, it is recommended to wash the sheets more often in the summer months, which is when we sweat the most.

And, very important: if there has been someone sick or someone at home has an allergy to mites, it is advisable to wash the sheets very frequently and with hot water (60 ° C).

We must not touch the sheets with our hands or with dirty clothes

We spend many hours a day in bed and have a very close contact. That is why you have to avoid, or at least minimize, the dirt that can accumulate on the sheets.

An important hygiene objective and for which we must take some simple measures, but which will probably cost us at first due to lack of habit.

The first thing is that we should not sit or support things on the bed when it is unmade.

We should also avoid whenever possible touching the sheets or pillows with our hands or with dirty clothes, either because we are wearing them and leaning on ourselves, or because we throw them on the bed when we are changing.

Moisture aggravates situations

Special care must be taken if the clothes are also sweaty or wet. Because there are studies that show that the passage of microorganisms from one surface to another, such as bacteria and fungi, is much greater if it is wet.

In addition, leaving sweaty clothes, for example, or leaning on the sheets with street clothes just after getting up (when there is still moisture), will leave more microorganisms.

However, if the clothes are drier, the transmission of microorganisms from one surface to another is barely detectable. Although it also depends on the contact time and the friction between the surfaces.

It would also be advisable to shower before sleeping to remove dirt from our body.

Of course, it would be necessary to dry well, especially the hair, so as not to wet the sheets.