11/12/2021 at 4:24 PM CET

Frequently and very common questions always arise within the world of motorsport. Especially among fans of the motor world, exactly Formula 1, there is a question that always appears. And it is normal, after seeing appear to Lewis hamilton, Ferdinand Alonso or Max verstappen drenched in sweat after finishing a long F1 race. And it is that, How many kilos can a Formula 1 driver lose during a race?

Because Formula 1 drivers have to withstand extremely high G-forces – What is a G force? is a measure of the acceleration of an object expressed in G’s. That is, it is proportional to the reaction force that an object experiences as a result of this acceleration – and very high temperatures inside the car for more than an hour, which is how long a race usually lasts, drivers can lose up to four kilograms at each Grand Prix.

This weight loss too includes at least three liters of water and burning 600 calories. However, it is true that these liters of water that they lose can be recovered almost immediately after finishing the race. And it is that when a person loses 4% of their body weight so fast they can lose up to 40% of their motor and mental abilities, so they should drink large amounts of water before starting the Grand Prix and it is essential that they stay hydrated by drinking during the race. The latter is done through hoses that F1 cars have installed.

The loss of four kilos, three liters of water and the burning of 600 calories is not an anecdote or a joke. Such dehydration can lead to various psychophysical mishaps, so the pilots must be in good physical condition and weigh at least 80 kg.