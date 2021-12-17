The team of Tigres del Licey is undoubtedly one of the most emblematic casts in the history of Dominican League of baseball (LIDOM), which is why we will show you below the championships of this organization in winter ball.

Los Tigres del Licey, born in 1907, were the first champions in the history of LIDOM in 1951, being one of the teams with the most fans in the entire Dominican Republic, since as soon as the formal professional championships in ball began Invernal were the first to be crowned champions, scoring the first of their 22 crowns. In total, they won two of the four summer tournaments held on the sports grounds of the La Normal stadium.

With those 22 crowns in the LIDOM, “El Glorioso” del Licey is the team with the most championships in this Caribbean baseball circuit.

Here are the Championships

1. 1951

Tigres del Licey defeated the Leones del Escogido in the final

2. 1953

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

3. 1958-59

Tigres del Licey defeated the Leones del Escogido in the final

4. 1963-64

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

5. 1969-70

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

6. 1970-71

Tigres del Licey defeated the Leones del Escogido in the final

7. 1972-73

Tigres del Licey defeated the Eastern Stars in the final

8. 1973-74

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

9. 1976-77

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

10. 1979-80

Tigres del Licey defeated the Eastern Stars in the final

11. 1982-83

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

12. 1983-84

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

13. 1984-85

Tigres del Licey defeated Azucareros del Este in the final

14. 1990-91

Tigres del Licey defeated the Leones del Escogido in the final

15. 1993-94

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

16. 1998-99

Tigres del Licey defeated the Leones del Escogido in the final

17. 2001-02

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

18. 2003-04

Tigres del Licey defeated the Gigantes del Cibao in the final

19. 2005-06

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

20. 2008-09

Tigres del Licey defeated the Gigantes del Cibao in the final

21. 2013-14

Tigres del Licey defeated the Leones del Escogido in the final

22. 2016-17

Tigres del Licey defeated Águilas Cibaeñas in the final

In addition to being the top monarchs in LIDOM, the Tigres del Licey are also the historical leaders in championships in the Caribbean Series, with a total of 10 Caribbean Baseball Classic crowns.

