12/22/2021

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2021 will distribute this Wednesday, December 22, a total of 2,408 million euros in prizes, the same amount as the previous year.

One more year, the issue consists of 172 series of 100,000 numbers each. This issue reaches 3,440 million euros, of which 70% is distributed in prizes, that is, 2,408 million euros will be distributed in prizes.

Among the prizes distributed by the Christmas Lottery, the popularly known as Gordo de Navidad stands out, the first prize, of 400,000 euros to the tenth. The second prize will be 125,000 euros to the tenth and the third will distribute 50,000 euros to the tenth. In addition, there are two quarters of 20,000 euros and eight fifths of 6,000 euros to the tenth.

As a novelty, this year prizes of up to 2,000 euros can be collected through Bizum and, as usual, at one of the 11,000 points of sale of the Loterías commercial network, as of the afternoon of December 22, when both the verifications of the extracted numbers and the computer processes are completed. If the prize accumulates an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros, it will be charged at the authorized financial institutions.

Each Spaniard will spend this year an average of 66.60 euros to buy tenths for the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery to be held on December 22, compared to 65.66 euros in 2020, according to the amount of consignment per inhabitant of the State Lottery and State Betting Society (SELAE).

Always at 5

Number 5 continues to be the refund of the first prize, commonly known as ‘El Gordo’, the most repeated throughout the history of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw of the National Lottery, having been awarded a total of 32 times. They are followed by numbers 4 and 6, with 27 occasions each.

On the opposite side, the less fortunate ending in this traditional Christmas draw is again number 1 (eight occasions), followed by 2 (thirteen occasions) and 9 (a total of 16 occasions), according to data provided by the State Society of State Lotteries and Betting (SELAE), collected by Europa Press.

For its part, number 8 has been the reimbursement of the first prize 23 times, while 0 and 7 have been 22 times, and 3 has been the last figure of the number graced with ‘El Gordo’ of this traditional Christmas raffle 21 times.

The autonomous city of Melilla is the only region in Spain where El Gordo has never fallen of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, after the provinces of Ávila, Tarragona and Zamora abandoned the list of those not awarded with this grand prize in 2018, endowed with 400,000 euros per tenth. On the opposite side, Madrid, which is the luckiest place in this draw, with 81 times awarded with the first prize.

The ranking of the luckiest places is still led one more year by the city of Madrid, where El Gordo has fallen a total of 81 occasions in the more than 200 years of history of the traditional draw, the last of them last year 2020. In addition, the first prize has gone to Madrid in the last five years (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). The first time it was graceful was in 1816.