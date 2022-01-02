01/02/2022 at 18:19 CET

EP

Telefónica will withdraw from this year the 14,824 telephone booths deployed throughout Spain, after these have ceased to be a mandatory universal service.

The disappearance of the booths will occur at the national level in accordance with the Ninth Transitory Provision of the preliminary draft of the General Telecommunications Law. In this way, the company will begin to phase out all the cabins in the country seven years before they meet their first centenary, as confirmed by Europa Press.

The first telephone booth in Spain was installed in 1928, at the end of the 1920s, in the Vienna Park booth, currently known as Florida Park, in the El Retiro park in Madrid. It was a device that was located inside a box that was opened to access the telephone.

Telefónica is the operator that is obliged to maintain this service after a contest called by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation and which is usually left void, since no operator bids for this service.

The last award was two years ago, in December 2019, and will expire on December 31, 2021.

One average weekly call

In Spain, at the end of 2020, among the 14,824 phone booths an average 0.17 calls were registered per day, which translates into an average weekly call.

The data reveals that the use of cabins has declined in recent years. In fact, the 0.17 calls a day registered at the end of 2020 mean reducing by more than half the average that had been recorded just over two years ago, when 0.37 calls were registered daily, that is, one use each three days, according to data from Telefónica.

The explanation of these data is related to the irruption of the mobile phone, which has been the main cause of the fall into disuse of these structures. Already in 2006 more mobile phone lines were registered than inhabitants.

More than 88% of the population admit that they have never used a cabin, which disappeared many years ago in countries neighboring Spain, according to data from the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), which refer to data from the 2014 Eurobarometer.