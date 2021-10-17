10/17/2021 at 10:32 AM CEST

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Leo Messi have already accumulated many games behind their backs and have almost always been protagonists due to their performance on the pitch and their extreme ease of scoring, although sometimes they have been carried away by fury, they have fallen into the provocations or have suffered the incompetence of the referees. In his record there are several expulsions, Although the one who takes the cake for now is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has seen eleven red cards throughout his career, for only three expulsions from Messi.

Messi had to wait until his last season at Barcelona to see his first red card defending the Blaugrana shirt. His other two expulsions were lived with the Argentine team. With PSG it has not been released yet.

That historical event happened on January 17, 2021 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup that faced Barcelona and Athletic. In the last moments of the extension, Messi tried to get away from Villalibre without the referee warning him, but the VAR’s ‘tip’ made Gil Manzano re-examine the action and show him the red card for considering that he had hit “an opponent with the arm using excessive force “, as was reflected in the minutes.

DEBUT

His first expulsion occurred on the day of his debut with the Argentine team, on August 17, 2005, in a friendly against Hungary. Messi paid the hazing 43 seconds after jumping onto the field when he slapped his hand to get rid of a rival who had previously grabbed him.

And fourteen years later, on July 6, 2019, he was expelled again when he faced Medel in the Copa América consolation final.

Cristiano saw six reds during his time at Real Madrid

For its part, Cristiano Ronaldo has so far suffered eleven expulsions during his career, of which four were defending the Manchester United shirt in their first stage, six more with Real Madrid and one with Juventus.

VASELINE

The Portuguese winger premiered on May 15, 2004 in a match against Aston Villa with a double warning for catching the ball with his hand after receiving a foul that the referee did not indicate and for trying a petroleum jelly after the referee had signaled offside.

He later saw two direct reds for a tough tackle on Andy Cole in a derby against Manchester City in 2006 and for a scuffle with a Portsmouth defender in 2007. His last expulsion with the ‘Red Devils’ he came in another game against City in 2008 for a double warning.

POKE

With Real Madrid he starred in three expulsions due to double warning and another three for direct red. These three arrived after as many aggressions. He broke Mtiliga’s nose with an elbow in a game against Málaga (2010), he dispatched Gurpegui with a pull of the hair and a slap at Iturraspe in another duel against Athletic (2014) and attacked Crespo and Edimar in a match against Córdoba (2015).

The only expulsion of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League He arrived during his time at Juventus on September 20, 2018 and took place at the Mestalla. He grabbed Murillo by the hair and saw the direct red.