We are going to review how many titles the Red Devils of Mexico have won in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

In fact, the Red Devils of Mexico is the team with the most titles since they have a total of 16.

1956 1964 1968 1973 1974 1976 1981 1985 1987 1988 1994 1999 2002 2003 2008 2014.

In 1956, they were led by Cuban Lázaro Salazar, finally the red team got its first pennant by being in the first position over the Tigres de Quintana Roo.

In 1964, under the orders of Tomás Herrera and against the Tigres, the Devils won their second title in the coronation game.

In 1968, it was extremely special, since in preseason they beat the great team of the New York Yankees in the Social Security park and ended up getting their third title, over the Reds of Veracruz.

Then the red team had a great time, in which it won 3 of the 4 seasons between 1973 and 1976, defeating the Saraperos de Saltillo in the 73 and the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna in the 74 and 76 in the final series.

The Diablos got their seventh title against Broncos de Reynosa in 1981.

In 1985, he won the 8th title, this time against Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, despite the fact that the manager, Cananea Reyes, could not be with the team for several days due to his health.

In 1987, with a great game by the star Nelson Barrera, the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos were defeated again, in the final series and in 1988, the Saraperos de Saltillo were defeated in the final series, after a devastating campaign by the Los Dos Laredos. Devils.

In the 1994 harvest with manager Marco Antonio Márquez, they obtained their 11th title by defeating the Sultans of Monterrey in the final.

The 1999 season began with sad news for the fans of the Devils, which reported the change of stadium because the historic Social Security Park would pass into the hands of a company, which would tear down the stadium to build what it is today the ‘Plaza Delta’, a modern shopping center, but the joy came in the final, as the Diablos managed to claim the 12th title by beating the Tigres.

The title number 13 came in the 2002 harvest, when the Devils, being down 1-3 in the final vs the Tigres, were able to overcome it and the crown was dedicated to the late player Nelson Barrera, who died as a result of an accident at his home.

A year later (2003) the Devils returned to get the crown number 14 by beating the Tigers in five games in the final.

In 2008 they obtained their 15th pennant by beating the Sultans of Monterrey in the final as a visitor.

In the 2014 season they would get their 16th title in their history. They would leave Vaqueros de Laguna and Sultanes de Monterrey on the road in 6 and 4 games respectively. In the final they would sweep the Pericos de Puebla to be crowned champions.

