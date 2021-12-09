It is no secret to anyone that Venezuelan players have been characterized by a great defense in the Major League Baseball – MLB and then we show you the players who have won the Gold Glove in the best baseball in the world.

Venezuela is a cradle of brilliant players, where many of them have excelled both in offense and defense, with a total of 54 victories in the Gold Glove for Venezuelans, a really important number for this country that year after year has leading exponents in Major League Baseball.

Here is the list:

Omar Vizquel (11)

1993 – Seattle Mariners 1994 – Cleveland Indians 1995 – Cleveland Indians 1996 – Cleveland Indians 1997 – Cleveland Indians 1998 – Cleveland Indians 1999 – Cleveland Indians 2000 – Cleveland Indians 2001 – Cleveland Indians 2005 – Saint Giants Francisco 2006 – San Francisco Giants

Luis Aparicio (9)

1958 – Chicago White Sox 1959 – Chicago White Sox 1960 – Chicago White Sox 1961 – Chicago White Sox 1962 – Chicago White Sox 1964 – Baltimore Orioles 1966 – Baltimore Orioles 1968 – Chicago White Sox 1970 – White Sox from Chicago

David Concepcion (5)

1974 – Cincinnati Reds 1975 – Cincinnati Reds 1976 – Cincinnati Reds 1977 – Cincinnati Reds 1979 – Cincinnati Reds

Salvador Perez (5)

2013 – Kansas City Royals 2014 – Kansas City Royals 2015 – Kansas City Royals 2016 – Kansas City Royals 2018 – Kansas City Royals

Manny Trillo (3)

1979 – Philadelphia Phillies 1981 – Philadelphia Phillies 1982 – Philadelphia Phillies

Ender Inciarte (3)

2016 – Atlanta Braves 2017 – Atlanta Braves 2018 – Atlanta Braves

Carlos Gonzalez (3)

2010 – Colorado Rockies 2012 – Colorado Rockies 2013 – Colorado Rockies

Andrés Galarraga (2)

1989 – Montreal Expos 1990 – Montreal Expos

Gerardo Parra (2)

2011 – Arizona D-Backs 2013 – Arizona D-Backs

Victor Davalillo (1)

1964 – Cleveland Indians

Ozzie Guillen (1)

1999 – Chicago White Sox

Cesar Izturis (1)

2004 – Los Angeles Dodgers

Johan Santana (1)

2007 – Minnesota Twins

Franklin Gutierrez (1)

2010 – Seattle Mariners

Bob Abreu (1)

2005 – Philadelphia Phillies

Yolmer Sanchez (1)

2019 – Chicago White Sox

Jose Altuve (1)

2015 – Houston Astros

Alcides Escobar (1)

2015 – Kansas City Royals

Cesar Hernandez (1)

2020 – Cleveland Indians

David Peralta (1)

2019 – Arizona D-Backs

In total, there are 20 Venezuelan players who have been winners of the award to add a total of 54, where Omar Vizquel stands out as the top winner with 11 and is escorted by Don Luis Aparicio with nine, who is also the only player from this country in the Hall of MLB Fame.

