Shutting down a computer is no secret and all users who have this device know exactly how to do it, but what they may not know is that there are several ways to do it.

The fact of turning off a computer is something that does not cause any problem or secret to any of the people who have a component of this type, be it a desktop or a laptop.

Practically, we all know two ways to do it, since they are the ones that have always been there. But it can happen that you do not know more ways to perform this same action, even with the possibility of programming the precise moment in which you have to perform such action.

In case, for whatever reason, the more traditional ways of turning off do not work, we can always use different ones. There can also be a situation in which the usual ways do not serve us at that time and if some others.

We are going to tell you right now.

Shut down Windows 11 from the Start menu

This is the easiest way and the one that everyone uses to shut down Windows, a method that does not have many secrets and the one that everyone with Windows uses every day.

This type of shutdown from the graphical interface anchored in the Start menu is present from Windows 95, acting as a lock for all the programs and applications that we have in Windows.

The way to use it is very simple:

We click on the Start menu icon from the taskbar. From there, we select the power button in the lower left corner. Now click on Turn off in the list of available options.

As you can see you can click on Restart, which means the computer shuts down, but automatically turns back on.

We also have the option of Lay off, which means that the PC enters a kind of Stand-By, so that the moment we move the mouse it returns to the same place where we left it, that is, it does not turn off completely.

Shut down Windows 11 with the power button

Obviously, we have at our disposal our own physical on / off button of the computer, which has been created for it.

Depending on the type of computer we have, it may happen that by pressing this button once, while the PC is on, instead of being turned off, it enters Sleep mode. Which means that if we want to completely turn off the device, we must press the on / off button continuously until we see that the PC is no longer active.

This type of shutdown is called forcedIn other words, it is not like Windows, which manages the entire system so that it does not suffer when the computer is turned off. With this system, the PC shuts down suddenly, which can cause some damage to the operating system or the hard disk, so it is not recommended to use it regularly.

Windows 11 Power User Menu

You can also turn off your computer from the Windows 11 Power User Menu.

This menu, which is also called energy menu, is where we have some important Windows functions.

So that we can turn off Windows 11 from this menu, we only have to press with the right button in the Start menu icon (Windows drawing) and select Shut down or log out, and then click To turn off.

With this selection the computer will turn off in the same way that we have seen in the first option that we have talked about in this article.

Shutdown with Command Prompt

We can use the Command Prompt or Command Line to turn off the computer, since as you will know well this part of Windows offers us many interesting options and this is one of them.

Also, do not think that it is going to turn off, just like that, since we can even use a command to program when we want it to turn off.

The first thing we must do is click on the magnifying glass that we have on the Windows 11 task bar to then put Command Prompt in the area where it lets us write.

When we see it on the screen, we just have to click on the corresponding icon.

Now that we are in the Command Line we only have to write shutdown / sy and press Enter, so we can see how it makes us You are about to log out. This will cause the computer to shut down in a few seconds.

If what we want is to program the shutdown we must write shutdown -s -t and then the time we want to pass before the system shuts down in seconds, to finally press Enter. That is, if we want the computer to stop working within an hour, we should write shutdown -s -t 3600

Tools to shut down the PC

We can also use third-party applications to program when we want our computer to turn off.

This is something really practical, in addition to that we have very simple tools in its use that will serve us perfectly to achieve that the computer shuts down at the time we estimate.

Some of the ones we can use are:

KetePares: a really interesting application, since it is extremely intuitive, very easy to program, since we have everything at hand and above all it is in Spanish, with a very easy to understand interface. RTG Ninja Shutdown: it has an interface similar to the previous option, although it is in English. It is extremely easy to configure, being able to make the computer not only shut down, but also restart or suspend. Simple Auto Shutdown: with this tool we can also shut down, restart or log out of Windows and do everything in an automated way. It is very simple, in English and we can also add a text as a warning.

Use key combination

There is a keyboard shortcut that can be used to turn off Windows 11 and, therefore, our PC.

We just have to press the keys Control + Alt + Del at the same time. This will make a screen appear where we can choose, in the lower right part, the option of To turn off.

This will cause it to turn off in the same way as if we had done it in the Start menu button, so we can say that it turns off in the correct way.

These are the ways we have to turn off our PC. If you did not know about it and have tried it, we would love to know what you think and for that you can write to us on our social networks.