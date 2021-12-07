For many, New York Yankees are one of the most iconic teams and with the most fans in all of the baseball Major League Baseball – MLB, for that reason we will tell you below how many championships from World Series they have won throughout their history.

This organization was born in 1901 as Baltimore Orioles, from 1903 to 1912 they were called New York Highlanders and from 1913, to the present day they are called New York Yankees, being one of the most traditional teams, winners and with the largest fan base in Major League Baseball. Leagues, with a total of 27 World Series championships among their showcases, being the organization with the most titles in history.

All championships

1. 1923

The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Giants in the series 4 games to 2.

2. 1927

The Yankees were winners by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates by 4 games to 0 in the series.

3. 1928

The Yankees were winners by beating in the series by 4 games to 0 San Luis Cardinals

4. 1932

The Yankees were winners by beating the Chicago Cubs in the series 4 games to 0

5. 1936

The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Giants in the series 4 games to 2.

6. 1937

The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Giants in the series 4 games to 1.

7. 1938

The Yankees were winners by beating the Chicago Cubs in the series 4 games to 0.

8. 1939

The Yankees were winners by beating the Cincinnati Reds in the series 4 games to 0.

9. 1941

The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 1.

10. 1943

The Yankees were winners by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the series 4 games to 1

11. 1947

The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 3.

12. 1949

The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 1.

13. 1950

The Yankees were winners when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4 games to 0 in the series.

14. 1951

The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Giants in the series 4 games to 2.

15. 1952

The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 3.

16. 1953

The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 2.

17. 1956

The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 3.

18. 1958

The Yankees were winners by beating the Milwaukee Braves in the series 4 games to 3

19. 1961

The Yankees were winners by beating the Cincinnati Reds in the series 4 games to 1.

20. 1962

The Yankees were winners by beating the San Francisco Giants in the series 4 games to 3.

21. 1977

The Yankees were winners by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series 4 games to 2.

22. 1978

The Yankees were winners by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series 4 games to 2.

23. 1996

The Yankees were winners by beating the Atlanta Braves in the series 4 games to 2.

24. 1998

The Yankees were winners by beating the San Diego Padres in the series 4 games to 0.

25. 1999

The Yankees were winners by beating the Atlanta Braves in the series 4 games to 0.

26. 2000

The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Mets in the series 4 games to 1

27. 2009

The Yankees were winners by beating the Philadelphia Philles in the series 4 games to 2.

Knowing their entire history of World Series victories, it is good to remember that the Yankees are the winningest team in all of Major League baseball, even though they currently have more than a decade of succeeding in the Fall Classic.

In addition to these 27 championships, the “Bronx Mules” have 40 American League titles and a total of 19 in the American League East.

