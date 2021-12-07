For many, New York Yankees are one of the most iconic teams and with the most fans in all of the baseball Major League Baseball – MLB, for that reason we will tell you below how many championships from World Series they have won throughout their history.
This organization was born in 1901 as Baltimore Orioles, from 1903 to 1912 they were called New York Highlanders and from 1913, to the present day they are called New York Yankees, being one of the most traditional teams, winners and with the largest fan base in Major League Baseball. Leagues, with a total of 27 World Series championships among their showcases, being the organization with the most titles in history.
All championships
1. 1923
The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Giants in the series 4 games to 2.
2. 1927
The Yankees were winners by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates by 4 games to 0 in the series.
3. 1928
The Yankees were winners by beating in the series by 4 games to 0 San Luis Cardinals
4. 1932
The Yankees were winners by beating the Chicago Cubs in the series 4 games to 0
5. 1936
The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Giants in the series 4 games to 2.
6. 1937
The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Giants in the series 4 games to 1.
7. 1938
The Yankees were winners by beating the Chicago Cubs in the series 4 games to 0.
8. 1939
The Yankees were winners by beating the Cincinnati Reds in the series 4 games to 0.
9. 1941
The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 1.
10. 1943
The Yankees were winners by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the series 4 games to 1
11. 1947
The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 3.
12. 1949
The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 1.
13. 1950
The Yankees were winners when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4 games to 0 in the series.
14. 1951
The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Giants in the series 4 games to 2.
15. 1952
The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 3.
16. 1953
The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 2.
17. 1956
The Yankees were winners by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers in the series 4 games to 3.
18. 1958
The Yankees were winners by beating the Milwaukee Braves in the series 4 games to 3
19. 1961
The Yankees were winners by beating the Cincinnati Reds in the series 4 games to 1.
20. 1962
The Yankees were winners by beating the San Francisco Giants in the series 4 games to 3.
21. 1977
The Yankees were winners by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series 4 games to 2.
22. 1978
The Yankees were winners by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series 4 games to 2.
23. 1996
The Yankees were winners by beating the Atlanta Braves in the series 4 games to 2.
24. 1998
The Yankees were winners by beating the San Diego Padres in the series 4 games to 0.
25. 1999
The Yankees were winners by beating the Atlanta Braves in the series 4 games to 0.
26. 2000
The Yankees were winners by beating the New York Mets in the series 4 games to 1
27. 2009
The Yankees were winners by beating the Philadelphia Philles in the series 4 games to 2.
Knowing their entire history of World Series victories, it is good to remember that the Yankees are the winningest team in all of Major League baseball, even though they currently have more than a decade of succeeding in the Fall Classic.
In addition to these 27 championships, the “Bronx Mules” have 40 American League titles and a total of 19 in the American League East.
