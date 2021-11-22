11/22/2021 at 18:08 CET

Laura Martínez (iSaving)

In recent years, revolving cards They have been in the crosshairs of users and, also, of law firms and platforms specialized in this type of claims.

Following the 2020 Supreme Court Ruling, these law firms attract potential plaintiffs knowing that in most cases the trial will be won. In this way, they can do massive claims that are usually fast and that, supposedly, they have no cost or would entail a relatively low cost for the potential client.

Clients often think that these firms ask them between 100 and 700 euros to take their case to trial. However, the fine print of these contracts says that, in case of winning the trial with costs (which occurs in most cases) these are for the office. The client usually does not know how much the real amount of these costs amounts to.

“The costs belong to the party who wins the trial, in these cases to the client. Sometimes there may be some distribution to their lawyers, but this must always be voluntary and transparent,” he says. Antonio Gallardo, iAhorro financial expert. “What clients do not know is that their lawyers, with the costs, are going to take much more money than they usually recover your clients for going to trial. “

Why do some firms ask for costs as part of the charge for their services? The financial expert highlights that this practice is only legal when a transparent agreement has been reached between the two parties “This is possible as long as the treatment is proportional.” “However, we are seeing that, in this type of process where it is very certain that the client wins and the amounts are important, that the lawyer takes the total of the costs is very disproportionate and in most cases the client is unaware its amount & rdquor ;, points.

Let’s take an example of a customer who has a ‘revolving’ card:

-You have postponed your purchases worth 4,000 euros with your card. It has paid 2,500 euros in interest and still has an outstanding debt of 1,500 euros with the bank, that is, a part of the principal. He decides to take the entity to court and gets a sentence in his favor. The bank has to return the 2,500 euros of interest collected and, in addition, it has to pay the costs, which have been valued at 2,500 euros.

The citizen should take a total of 5,000 euros and return the 1,500 euros of outstanding debt to the bank. In total, he would keep 3,500 euros and of that money, he would cover the costs agreed with the lawyer. Nevertheless, If you have agreed that the costs are for your lawyer, you will take a maximum of between 395 and 1,000 euros (depending on the fees agreed with the office). The lawyer, on the other hand, is going to take the 2,500 of the costs plus the percentage of the money recovered agreed as your fees.

On certain occasions, citizens, despite winning the trial, still have an outstanding debt with the bank. Winning the trial means that the entity returns the excessively charged abusive interest, but not that they forgive the money they have loaned or the principal, if it still owes it. You must return it to the bank immediately, at the time the judgment is won.

“Many citizens are unaware of this point. They are launched to the claims without their lawyer having informed them that they will be obliged to face this pagor even if they win the trial and that this must be done because if not the entity will have the right to sue them. A quality legal service must always inform you of the possible consequences of not returning it on time “, explains the iAhorro financial expert.