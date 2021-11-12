Last weekend Saúl Álvarez knocked out Caleb Plant in the most anticipated fight of the year -during the eleventh round-, fulfilling his promise that he would bring the American to the canvas. In this way, Canelo confirmed that it is the best pound for pound today, He unified the super middle belts and did not disappoint the boxing public, who enjoyed the evening at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and also on television.

The fight against Caleb Plant, a success for Canelo Álvarez.

The fight, of course, had something more at stake than just sporting glory: as happens in every event of this magnitude, millions and millions of dollars were on the table. The Mexican boxer risked his WBC, WBA and WBO category crowns to snatch the IBF scepter from Plant, which increased the attraction of the dispute and also the amount of money to be distributed.

Look also

More millions for the Mexican for his fight last weekend.

Look also

Just for the simple fact of getting in the ring, what was obtained by both had a floor of 40 million dollars for Álvarez and between 10 and 13 million of the US currency for Plant. To these numbers we must add the income they received for the Pay Per View (PPV) of the televising, those that were not contemplated in the indicated previously.

Look also

HOW MUCH WAS THE COLLECTION FOR THE PPV OF THE FIGHT BETWEEN CANELO AND PLANT?

As reported by the newspaper El Universal, the transmission for Mexico through the TV Azteca channel reached rating peaks of 27.7 points: that is, seven out of every ten Mexicans followed the combat live from their homes … A real madness!

On the other hand, in the United States, the territory in which the fight took place, there were also record brands, given that there were more than 800 thousand Pay Per View (PPV) sales, the method used by the channels to offer the one-time booking of large events.

Look also

Canelo knocked out Plant in the 11th round.

Look also

In information released by journalist Keith Idec of Boxing Scene, these last data correspond only to the North American country on all platforms (cable, satellite and digital). In this way, if what is sold abroad is taken into account, obviously the numbers will be higher.

Been informed that the Canelo-Plant PPV show is on track to reach 800,000 buys. That includes only domestic buys in the US, but from all platforms (cable, satellite & digital). #CaneloPlant – Keith Idec (@Idecboxing) November 11, 2021

The PPV for the confrontation between Saúl Álvarez and Caleb Plant, in charge of Premier Boxing Champions and ShowTime, It had a value of USD 79.99 per user, so, in the United States alone, the amount of money pocketed reached the exuberant figure of 64 million dollars.

Look also

To this must be added the proceeds at the international level although, both the Mexican boxer and his American counterpart, They will receive a shocking sum of extra tickets from the distribution for the televising of the fight last weekend, which turned out to be a success in sports (for Canelo) and also economically.

Plant and Álvarez will pocket more millions of dollars.

Look also

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE