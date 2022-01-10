. Bob Saget, 65, Dies: How Did the “Full House” Actor Die?

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was recognized for his roles in “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He was found dead in his room at a hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Saget had an estimated net worth of $ 50 million at the time of his death, according to the Celebrity Net Worth site.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement that Saget was deceased. Although they have not yet detailed the cause of death, they assured that there were no traces of violence or drug use.

This is what you need to know:

1. Bob Saget and his ex-wife Sherri Kramer bought a house in Los Angeles for $ 2.5 million.

In September 1990, Saget and Kramer, his wife at the time, purchased a home in Los Angeles’ upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $ 2.5 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth site.

If we take inflation into account, that house should be worth about $ 5 million today, according to the report.

Kramer and Saget were married for 15 years. They married in 1982 and divorced in 1997. Kramer worked as a screenwriter and massage therapist, and has remained out of the public eye since her involvement with the actor. They had three daughters: Aubrey, born in 1987, Lara, born in 1989, and Jennifer, born in 1992, according to a Closer Weekly report.

2. Saget was a member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and raised awareness about scleroderma in the wake of her sister’s death

America’s dad was also a brother. Bob Saget spoke openly & poignantly about loss. Our siblings both died at 47. Aside from his many creative gifts, he also shared this profound grief. It may seem silly, but it helped me somehow. Gay wasn’t forgotten. And Bob won’t be either ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AKhvCzm235 – Teresa Strasser (@teresastrasser) January 10, 2022

Saget was a member of the board of directors of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, reports the organization’s website. He was an active researcher and raised awareness about the disease in the wake of the death of his sister, Gay Saget.

He wrote a tribute to his sister in 2020 near her birthday and shared a photo of her and her grandmother.

“My sister Gay would have turned 73 yesterday,” he wrote on January 9, 2020. “She passed away at 47 from scleroderma, a disease whose cure I helped find as a proud member of the #SclerodermaResearchFoundation – I accompany all those who have lost a loved one. The other sweet lady in the photo is my grandmother, Bella Comer. She passed away from being older. I’m looking for a cure for that too. “

His profile on the organization’s website lists his accomplishments as an actor, followed by a description of his job with the organization.

“Most of all, Bob wrote and directed the movie ‘For Hope’, a chronicle of his sister’s fight against sclerma,” his profile explains. “He joined the SRF Scleroderma Research Foundation board of directors in 2002 and has been a critically important figure in the organization and production of the organization’s annual event, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine.”

3. Saget bought a $ 2.9 million home in Los Angeles in 2003

Saget bought a second home in Los Angeles after her divorce from Kramer, paid $ 2.9 million in 2003, reports Celebrity Net Worth.

Many Saget fans took to Twitter to report that the actor was an important part of their childhoods.

“You, Bob, and Dave, were such an important part of our childhoods. It’s heartbreaking to lose someone you felt you knew since you were little, ”someone wrote on Twitter.

“This,” another user replied. “I started crying in the shower, surprised at how sad the news made me. But it is our childhood. ”

4. Saget wrote a book about his history as a comedian.

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq – Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Saget wrote a book about his history as a comedian, “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.” It was published in 2014 and explores how the comedian who was first known for his sassy sense of humor became the “American dad.”

The description of the book says:

Millions of viewers know and love Bob Saget for his role as the sweet and neurotic father on the television hit Full House, and as the charming host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. And there are also many, many fans who love his eschatological humor, stand-up routines, comedy specials, and offensively profane performances on shows like HBO’s Entourage and the documentary The Aristocrats.

In its risky and wildly entertaining publishing debut, it continues to embrace its dark side and bring readers the book they have long been waiting for – hilarious and sometimes dirty. Bob believes there is a time and place for dirt. From the never-before-told story of what really happened behind the scenes of two of the most successful family shows ever, with co-stars like John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, to their tales of legendary friends and colleagues. Like Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Pryor, Don Rickles, and other showbiz legends, Saget confesses some of his personal experiences with life and death, his career, and his reputation as a ‘dirty’ comedian – all told in his original combination. of foolishness, vulgarity, humor and heart, all framed by a man who seeks to be funny above all things.

5. Saget donated her voice to raise money for charity

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO – Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Saget was one of the celebrities who donated her voice to raise money for charity in 2007, according to the LA Biz site. The Starlight Starbright Children’s Foundation launched an online video game called “Tuttles Madcap Misadventures: Starlight Charity Challenge” to raise funds and awareness. The organization supports children with serious illnesses and their families.

At the time, the game was selling for $ 19.99. Other actors featured in the game were William Shatner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ashley Tisdale, Dominic Scott Kay, Dave Thomas, and Dave Coulier.

“Starlight teamed up with Legacy Interactive to develop and release the game,” the news source read. “Legacy is donating 75% of its share of the profits back to Starlight.”

Follow Now Same on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: Bob Saget’s family and children: How many and how were they?