Saúl Álvarez did not disappoint and knocked out Caleb Plant in the most anticipated fight of the year. As he had promised in the previous one, the Mexican achieved the completion -about the eleventh round- at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the cradle of elite boxing, unifying the four super middleweight belts. Although the glory was not only sports …

Canelo defeated Plant by knockout and unified the titles of the super middleweight category.

Every time an evening of this magnitude is held, a lot is said about the millions and millions of dollars behind it. This case was no exception and the amount of money distributed became exuberant due to everything that was at stake: Canelo put his WBC, WBA and WBO category crowns on the table to snatch the IBF title from Plant. Thus, he took over the four titles.

HOW MUCH MONEY CANELO ÁLVAREZ AND CALEB PLANT BAGGED

As reported by the Marca newspaper, just for the simple fact of getting into the ring, what was obtained by both had a floor of 40 million dollars for Canelo and between 10 and 13 million of the US currency for Plant, This difference has to do with the number of belts that each one risked, in addition to the fact that the Mexican is the best pound for pound today.

To these numbers we must add the income they received for the Pay Per View (PPV) of televising, those that are not contemplated in the indicated above. Thus, what is pocketed by both represents a shocking amount of money, although they are not far from what is usually perceived in a combat of this type.

Millions and millions of dollars for Plant and Álvarez.

In his previous duel on the ring, during the victory against the British Billy Joe Saunders, for example, Canelo had made about $ 35,000,000 by winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super middleweight belt, although now the figures would be higher.

Without going further, the exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul last June distributed an approximate total of 65 million green for Money and about 14 for the youtuber -a little less than what was estimated in the previous one-, numbers that are close to the totality of what Álvarez and Plant would have perceived.

The show between Paul and Mayweather made millionaire profits.

