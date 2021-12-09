12/08/2021 at 18:23 CET

Real Sociedad and Real Betis They are the two Spanish participants in the Europa League this season. The Verdiblancos have already done their homework and with one match left to play, they have qualified as second in the group. They will play a tie against those eliminated from the Champions League to be in the next round. The Basque team, however, needs to beat PSV this Thursday to stay alive in the competition.

But, Do you want to know how the money is distributed in this tournament, the second most important European at club level?

Group stage: Each of the 32 teams qualified for the group stage of the Europa League receives a fixed amount of 3.63 million euros to which must be added 630,000 for a win and 210,000 for a draw. The group champions also receive 1.1 million euros and the runners-up 550 thousand euros.

Round of 32: € 500,000.

Round of 16: 1.2 million.

Quarter finals: 1.8 million.

Classification for the semifinals: 2.8 million.

Qualification for the final: 4.6 million.

Europa League Champion: 4 millions.

Prize for coefficient / Market Pool: The teams also receive an amount according to their UEFA coefficient for the last 10 seasons. Being 132,000 for the club with the best coefficient and 4,224 for the lowest. In addition, in the Europa League, the distribution figure for the Market-Pool will be almost 140 million euros.