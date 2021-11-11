11/11/2021 at 20:25 CET

Judit Bertran

The emerging social network that grew so much during the quarantine, TikTok, also pays for content created by profiles of more than 10,000 followers, of legal age and with at least 100,000 video views in the last 30 days. But,how much you can earn on TikTok?

Video earnings

TikTok does not specify anywhere exactly how much it pays per video. But there have been many users who have commented that you win between 2 and 3 cents per thousand views. So, in order to earn up to 30 euros, we would need a video that has more than a million views.

But the key to this social network is that at any time a video can appear in the ‘For You’ section and go viral in a matter of seconds. The TikTok algorithm does not take into account how many followers the account has or how many likes or comments the latest video from the same account has to show the video to non-followers.

Sponsorships and live broadcasts

Users with more than a thousand followers have the option of performing a live stream to interact with the followers. These are the ones that can give you ‘virtual gifts’ equivalent to real money. A) Yes, for every 6,607 coins you get up to 109.99 euros.

But another way to make money on TikTok is by creating content for other brands and promote products -or services. Share the product in the video content and receive income for it.

The queen of TikTok

The ‘tiktoker’ with the most followers, Charlie d’Amelio, at just 17 years old, he already has more than 128.5 million followers. Thus, many of his videos have exceeded 25 million views, which if we do the quick calculation would mean about 750 euros per video with those views – not counting sponsorship earnings from other brands. The American magazine Forbes revealed that the ‘tiktoker’ wins with his videos – with sponsorships included – approximately $ 4 million a year -almost 3.5 million euros.

