11/11/2021 at 22:56 CET

Judit Bertran

Youtube It has been the world’s benchmark platform for many years, when there was no direct rival to compete with it like Twitch. In recent years, content creators have criticized the drop in income -caused mainly by the decrease in advertising. But,how much does a ‘earnyoutuber‘?

Many factors

The Profits that a content creator can get on YouTube depends on many factors. The language of the content, the target audience, the different types of ads that are selected or the topic of the content itself can directly affect the offer of potential advertisers who want to occupy the advertising space of the video in question.

There are also other ways to earn money on YouTube, such as using referrals, sponsored videos or selling merchandise; but the advertisements are the most comfortable way to earn income on YouTube. And to do so, the account must have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing.

By views

Therefore, if all variants are taken into account, videos can have the following monetizations:

1,000 views – $ 4 to $ 34 100,000 views – $ 500 to $ 2,500 1 million views – $ 2,000 to $ 40,000

VEGETTA777, the most viewed ‘youtuber’

VEGETTA777 is the channel of the platform with more views of Spain, with almost 14.5 million views, according to Social Blade statistics. Thus, according to the channel ‘YouTubers.me’, the approximate estimate of their monthly earnings is between 40,000 and 75,000 dollars this year – between about 35,000 and 65,500 euros.