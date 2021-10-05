The Pandora’s box that would sink Facebook, according to expert 1:38

(CNN Spanish) – The fall on Monday of all the platforms of the Facebook company (WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook) caused interruptions in various areas, which translates into effects for millions of people.

This said Facebook about the blackout of its service 0:36

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has not given figures on how many people were affected by the ‘blackout’ of its services. However, fall-tracking site Downdetector noted that, as of 05:00 p.m. ET Monday, more than 10.6 million people worldwide had reported problems.

Although the number is large, it is estimated that many more are affected, since the fall of Facebook was global. Across all its platforms, the company has around 3.51 billion monthly active users, according to the earnings report for the second quarter of 2021.

Not only communications were interrupted, but also the economic flow, since many businesses have their main sales and logistics channel on Facebook platforms.

A tool to know how much money may have been lost after the fall of Facebook

Taking this into account, is it possible to know how much money was lost by Facebook’s 6-hour crash? Internet monitoring group NetBlocks has a tool called Cost of Shutdown Tool that gives us the answer to that question.

With the Cost of Shutdown Tool, NetBlocks estimates how much money a country may have lost after a drop in social media services.

These estimates are carried out through simulations that take into account official data from the World Bank, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Eurostat and the United States Census Bureau.

“NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool is a data-driven online service that enables anyone – including journalists, researchers, activists, politicians, businesses, and others – to quickly and easily make rough estimates of the economic impact of Internet outages. “, indicates the group on its website.

The tool is easy to use. You just have to select a country, the services that went down (five are included: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube) and the duration of the downfall.

Here are the estimates for Latin American countries.

Possible economic impact in Latin America after a 6-hour drop in Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Brazil: US $ 24,674,513

Mexico: US $ 13,803,751

Argentina: US $ 7,653,705

Venezuela: US $ 5,790,294

Colombia: US $ 3,711,567

chili: US $ 3,326,050

Peru: US $ 2,537,540

Puerto Rico: US $ 1,260,846

Ecuador: US $ 1,237,103

Dominican Republic: US $ 911,492

Guatemala: US $ 907,752

Panama: US $ 742,312

Costa Rica: US $ 684,923

Uruguay: US $ 674,114

Bolivia: US $ 450,258

Paraguay: US $ 356,941

The Savior: US $ 297,767

Honduras: US $ 275,837

Jamaica: US $ 177,278

Nicaragua: US $ 165,828

Haiti: US $ 100,932

Belize: US $ 22,064