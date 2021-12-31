Here is how much money Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands to lose if he were to retire after this season.

The Green Bay Packers are in the drivers seat to take the top seed in the NFC. That is all thanks to the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is the betting favorite to win the NFL MVP for the second year in a row. But, Rodgers dropped a bit of a bombshell, suggesting that he could retire at the end of the 2021 season.

We have heard about Rodgers’ contract restructuring this past summer, when he ended his holdout to play for Green Bay in 2021. But how much money does he stand to lose if he were to retire at the end of this season?

How much money would Aaron Rodgers lose if he were to retire?

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers is set to make approximately $ 26.5 million in base salary and $ 500,000 in a workout bonus, giving him a total of nearly $ 27 million.

Pelissero also notes that the remaining $ 11.5 million left in proration of his $ 57.5 million signing bonus in 2018 “is subject to forfeiture.”

Rodgers’ contract voids seven days before the start of the 2023 league year, and the Packers would not be able to place the franchise tag on the quarterback. If Rodgers were to play out the 2022 season, he’d be a free agent in the 2023 league year.

You can check out the full details in Pelissero’s tweets below. Additionally, you can see more details on Spotrac.

There’s no new money in Aaron Rodgers’ new deal (adjusted upward to account for 18th game check): 2021

$ 6.8 million roster bonus (from March)

$ 14,464,706 signing bonus

$ 1.1M salary base

Total: $ 22,364,706 2022

$ 26,470,588 salary

$ 500K workout bonus

Total: $ 26,970,688 – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2021

Lastly, if Rodgers retires prior to the 2022 season, only the $ 11.5 million in remaining proration from his original $ 57.5M signing bonus in 2018 is subject to forfeiture (and GB would have to choose to collect it). Easier financially for Rodgers to walk away than it was in 2021. – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 30, 2021

Entering Week 17, Rodgers threw for 3,689 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 68.0-percent of his passes.

The Packers will look to clinch their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season, where they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 45. Whenever the season ends for Green Bay, all eyes and ears will be focused on Rodgers and what his decision will be in regards to playing in 2022.