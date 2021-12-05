In the world there are a really incredible amount of books , many of which can also be found in Internet so as not to lose them and pass them on to future generations. However, if we want to do the opposite and choose to print all the information on the web so as not to lose it, How much paper would it take to print the entire Internet?

Although for many, Internet It is still a tool that somehow causes us to separate more and more from the real world, the truth is that thanks to the world wide web we can interact with people that is miles away, work, inform ourselves or also dedicate ourselves to moments of leisure.

Between web pages, social networks or platforms, the Internet has grown to currently store billions of web pages, something that moved or converted to paper could result in an incredibly high number. But, How much paper are we saving? Do youHow much paper would the Internet occupy if it were printed in a massive book?

This is how the calculation was made

This question was at the center of a 2015 study published in the Journal of Interdisciplinary Science Subjects. According George Harwood and Evangeline Walker, students at the University of Leicester in the UK, yeah each web page could be printed on 15-30 pages of paper, the whole internet world could be content between 68.1 and 136 billion A4 pages.

How did the two students do this calculation? Simply calculated the number of indexed pages on the web (there were about 4.54 billion pages in 2015) and used this website .

From that calculation How many trees would it take to print all the information estimated found on the World Wide Web. Assuming that each web page fits on 15 sheets of paper and that each tree is capable of creating 17 reams of paper, approximately 8 million trees would be needed (a very small amount compared to the number of trees in the Amazon rainforest for example).

Anyway, certainly a very approximate answer, but in case you were wondering this is the answer to your question even though it is also true that many of the websites that appear indexed on the internet are no longer in operation what is taken into account, would cut the number of pages that could be printed by almost half and also then the waste of paper that would remain in little more than 50 thousand million pages, a figure that nevertheless, continues being high.