12/01/2021 at 13:00 CET

Sagrario Gomez

How much do I get with El Gordo? That is the question that is repeated the most in the hours before the start of the Christmas lottery draw. There is always someone who gives the answer and someone else who asks again: But to the tenth how much does it touch? That is the big question and in the end the one that interests the most since most bettors buy single tickets at the window.

The official body of Lotteries and Gambling of the state allocates the amount of 2,520,000,000 euros to the distribution of prizes in the Christmas raffle. This dizzying figure is divided in the following way that we offer you below. Good luck.

You can also check your tenth has been awarded

Fat: € 400,000 to the tenth winner2nd prize: € 125,000 to the tenth winner3rd prize: € 50,000 to the tenth winner4th prize: € 20,000 to the tenth winner (two prizes come out)5th prizes: € 6,000 to the tenth winner (eight prizes come out)Pedrea: € 100 to the tenth winner

Numbers before and after the 1st prize: € 2,000 to the tenth winner (two prizes are awarded)

Numbers before and after the 2nd prize: € 1,250 to the tenth winner (two prizes are awarded)

Numbers before and after the 3rd prize: € 960 to the tenth winner (two prizes are awarded)

Hundreds of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize: € 100 to the tenth winner (297 prizes are out)

Hundreds of the 4th prize: € 100 to the tenth winner (198 prizes are out)

Last two figures of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize: € 100 to the tenth winner (2,547 prizes are out)

Refund: € 20 to the tenth winner (8,499 prizes come out)