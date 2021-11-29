

Complementary to the consumption of certain supplements increase libido, it is essential to follow a natural and comprehensive diet, perform physical activity, control stress and sleep well.

Enjoy a full sex life it is a fundamental part of physical, mental and emotional health. In addition, to be an important factor in the relationship with our partner. We are currently exposed to a sea of ​​powders, capsules, and gummies available in the market, which are associated with all kinds of benefits to control stress, improve sleep quality and skin health. They are also marketed over-the-counter supplements to support sexual desire and increase arousal, The truth is that we have all seen these products in the supermarket aisle, in local pharmacies or in advertisements on social networks. Generally these types of supplements are made with a mixture of natural ingredients, herbs and minerals, so if you are one of those who are looking for ways to boost libido in a natural way, you may be intrigued by these products. We invite you to learn more about it: details of the common ingredients used and what you need to know before adding any of these supplements to your routine.

Can libido supplements increase sexual desire?

The first thing we have to say is that it is not such a simple answer, The reality is that there are many reasons why a person might be experiencing low libido. According to Obstetrician-Gynecologist Kelly Culwell, a lack of sexual desire in people with female sex organs can be affected by a variety of different factors, including general health, medications, relationship problems, stress, past experiences, and more. “There are physical conditions and / or physiological factors that can lead to a lack of sexual desire, which may have the potential to be treated with medications / supplements, but there is no ‘one size fits all’ treatment that works for all women who are experiencing decreased sexual desire. “

The truth is that this opinion has been joined by many experts, such as Lauren Manaker, registered dietitian and author of Fueling Male Fertility, who shared a similar sentiment to Culwell. “Low libido can be the result of many factors, so it is difficult to say that a supplement will work for every person who has a low sex drive. While some people have low libido due to hormonal reasons, others feel these effects due to psychological factors and more. Certainly some supplements can help some people.

What types of ingredients are in libido supplements?

While not all products have the same ingredient list or formula, one of the main features of several over-the-counter libido supplements on the market is that They are made with herbal ingredients that are considered adaptogens, such as maca and ashwagandha. These are substances that are beneficial for the body in various aspects, in principle adaptogens, as their name indicates, help the body to adapt to stress. Although high levels of stress are related to many conditions that deteriorate the body, one of the main ones is the sexual drive. This fact, therefore, may explain why adaptogens are one of the star ingredients in this type of natural supplement. And it is that being realistic, when we are going through moments of stress and extreme exhaustion Who is in the mood to have sex?

In addition, the main brands in the market for supplements to increase libido and sexual desire stand out for their content in other key ingredients that are added with the aim of address factors such as energy, mood, stimulation, and blood flow. While some over-the-counter supplements are made with ingredients that can help support libido, Manaker said that many products provide “The ingredients in a subclinical dose.” He explained that this means that the ingredient may not be included in the formula in an amount that offers any benefit.

As a final recommendation from the experts, it is important before taking any supplement to speak with your GP to have a much more complete approach on any condition related to sexual desire. The main reason is that some supplements can interfere with prescription drugs or worsen existing medical conditions, so it is best to always discuss supplement use with your healthcare provider.

In addition to determining whether the over-the-counter libido supplement is safe, it is important to have the support of a healthcare provider who can help you determine if your low sex drive is the result of another medical condition or any medications that may be taking. Endocrine problems such as hyperthyroidism or hyperprolactinemia can cause a lack of sexual desire, as well as high blood pressure, neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s or multiple sclerosis, and mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety. In addition, the medications used to treat these conditions can also have side effects that include a decrease in sexual desire.

Complementary to medical monitoring and the consumption of natural supplements, it is just as important to follow a healthy lifestyle inspired by the consumption of whole foods that shine for their antioxidant properties, in addition to physical activity, stress management and enough sleep. Activities like yoga and meditation can be a wonderful ally.

