Restarting the router can save us from more than one problem, but it is not necessary to wait for problems to arrive to take a solution and, is that, we can always anticipate with a restart planned in advance.

The router is the heart of many homes and, it is these devices that allow access to the wonders of the internet. As they have such a vital function, it is of the utmost importance to treat them in a correct way to avoid any kind of problems. Of course, despite the good treatment sometimes it is necessary to restart them.

It may be that at certain times we notice that our connection speed decreases or that, for example, the network is unstable and there are crashes for no apparent reason. These are small indications that allow you to identify the exact moment when the router needs to be rebooted.

Most users wait for these moments to occur to turn this device on and off, but there is also another school of thought that prefers to do this process every so often so as not to have to get frustrated when using the internet and realize that the router needs a break.

And, is that, we are not usually aware of all the internal processes that our router goes through. The main example is the IP change that the company makes from time to time to our router, if the device we have at home does not manage this change, it is most likely that we will start to have connection problems.

Network experts even talk about the benefits of a restart every two-month periodIt is not a figure that they have reached through a specific study. But they talk about the fact that, having many connected devices, it is common for the problems to accumulate until they are really noticeable.

Restarting the router every two months allows you to avoid feeling these problems. Yes indeed, Restarting the router is not only beneficial to improve our connection or network stability; it is also capable of protecting us from specific malware. The FBI itself recommends restarting the router to interrupt any type of attack that is occurring.

Currently it is not necessary to restart the router manually, the most modern routers have mobile applications in which we can schedule restarts every so often. So if you are looking to change a router, the best thing to do is go for one of the latest generation.