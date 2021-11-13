. How old is Carmen Salinas?

The followers of the actress Carmen Salinas continue to promote prayer chains, so that the legendary Mexican artist recovers, after suffering a stroke on Wednesday night, of which the doctors do not give an unfavorable part.

And amid the sadness and concern generated by the state of health of the star of the small screen and the cinema, a question that many Carmelita fans ask is how old she is.

The answer will undoubtedly surprise many followers, because the actress, who made her television debut in 1964 under the baton of Ernesto Alonso, not only looks very young for her age, but is also a woman who throughout of his life I enjoy good physical condition and good health.

Play

This is how CARMEN SALINAS LOOKED WHEN SHE WAS YOUNG yes CARMEN SALINAS LOOKED WHEN SHE WAS YOUNG youtube.com/channel/UCnoGxu6YeYbRWBzvmkT1QkA MY PERSONAL CHANNEL: youtube.com/channel/UCgx7UKm4iAWPxnH1kxO2O9AWPXNH1kxO2O9AWPXNH1kxO2O9AWPXnH1kxO2O9CVM012Channel 39Z

Carmelita is 82 years old, who turned out on October 5. That is the official information that is known about the age of the actress, according to data submitted by the Mexican’s own family, who was born in the city of Torreón, Coahuila on October 5, 1939.

Play

‘He is in a serious coma’: Carmen Salinas’ granddaughter in tears | The Sun comes out # CarmenPlascencia, granddaughter of #CarmelitaSalinas broke down in tears when she revealed details of the actress’s delicate state of health. Ask for a prayer chain to get better soon. Do not miss every day The Sun rises at 9 am on Imagen Televisión. Also visit our page imagentv.com Or on the Sale networks on… 2021-11-12T16: 41: 24Z

Despite this, other information circulates on the internet, in which the Culture page of the Mexican Government, which has the biography of the most representative artists of Mexican culture, assures that the true age of the actress is 88 years.

Play

Carmen Salinas imitates Celia Cruz -TU VOZ-, 1968..VOBMéxico, DF, 1968. Journalist Jaime Almeida presents, in his section of Ricardo Rocha’s “En Vivo” Program, some period imitators. © Televisa SA de CV2010-04-03T21: 41: 32Z

In the link of the aforementioned page, which we share here, it is stated that Carmen Salinas was born on October 5, 1933, and they also report that her city of origin is Torreón, Coahuila.

There, in a kind of honorary paragraph about Carmelita, who is still confined in a hospital in the Roma neighborhood, in the Mexican capital, with little chance of life, the star’s prolific career is remembered.

Play

Daughter of Carmen Salinas and Lyn May break the silence on delicate health | The Sun rises We had the opportunity to speak with the daughter of #CarmenSalinas, who tells us her feelings about this difficult situation in which her mother lies in a coma due to a stroke. On the other hand #LynMay was present, external his annoyance at not being able to enter to visit the actress. # PájarosEnElAlambre Don’t miss all the… 2021-11-12T15: 49: 09Z

“She appears in the artistic environment in the 1960s as an imitator of the singers of the moment, thanks to her grace, sympathy and carefree character, she quickly places herself in the public’s taste, she joins the theater, cinema and television, where she works alternately and constantly, ”says the Cultira page of the Mexican Government.

“Since its launch he has not stopped working, and is one of the personalities of the entertainment world. Among his best-known films we can mention: La vida inutil de Pito Pérez (1970) with Ignacio López Tarso, El rincón de las virgenes (1972) and Calzonzin inspector (1974) with Alfonso Arau. In the 1970s and 1980s, she participated in a good number of films known as ficheras, playing the nice “corkscrew”; Carmen Salinas has also ventured into theater production with great success ”, they added.

Play

VideoVideo related to how old is carmen salinas ?: life expectancies are few2021-11-13T16: 13: 13-05: 00

The most up-to-date information on Carmelita’s condition was given this Saturday, when the actress’s godson, Jorge Nieto, no longer gave many positive expectations about Carmelita’s eventual recovery.

Play

VideoVideo related to how old is carmen salinas ?: life expectancies are few2021-11-13T16: 13: 13-05: 00

Nieto told the press that after several opinions of recognized neurologists, the prognosis about Carmelita is that the brain damage she has would be irreversible.

“He is no longer going to wake up. What they are telling us is that he is not going to wake up, but we are waiting for a miracle, anything could happen, “said Nieto, warning that the part where the stroke occurred is inoperable.