Norma Palafox was born on October 14, 1998 in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora state, in Mexico. And although last week was her 23rd birthday, it was striking that the EXATLON United States champion did not make any reference to her date on social media, so at least in cyberspace, the day passed without fanfare.

The Mexican soccer player, who stole the hearts of her followers, after passing through the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, chose to keep her celebration low-key, and there were very few fans of the athlete, who remembered the date and congratulated her.

Precisely within that group of those who did not forget Palafox’s birthday was his great friend and EXATLON colleague, Jeyvier Cintrón, who dedicated a beautiful message to Norma, through his Instagram account.

“Congratulations my Champion 4ever @normapalafox_ I carry you in my soul 🏆🥳😍❤️✨”, was the beautiful comment that the male champion of EXATLON United States dedicated to the Mexican, which he accompanied with a beautiful and emotional video, where you can see several beautiful moments that they spent together in the competition.

“Happy Birthday. We love you ”, another fan of the soccer player managed to answer, who recalled that 23 years ago the star of the EXATLON Reds team came to the world.

Some followers of Norma Palafox consider that perhaps the reason why the young woman did not do much “Boom” with her birthday is that after the death of her mother, which occurred two years ago, the competitor does not feel with the same emotion to celebrate your date in style.

So far Norma has not commented on the reasons why this time she preferred to celebrate her 23 springs privately and without mentioning in networks, nor has she responded to the congratulatory messages from Jeyvier and the fans who remembered the date.

After having won EXATLON, Norma Palafox dedicated a few heartfelt words to her mother, reconfirming that the void left behind, she has not been able to overcome, although she always tries to honor her with her actions.

“MOM: I cannot change the fact that you are no longer here with me physically, but I have decided to live life as I know you would have liked. I have decided to face it with all the tools you gave me, without fear, without limitations without prejudice, “said the athlete in a message on Instagram.

“I promise to continue celebrating you with my actions and with every challenge I take from now on. I hope you are proud of me today tomorrow and always.

I LOVE YOU MOM! UNITED BY THE HEART UNTIL ETERNITY, HUG UNTIL HEAVEN ♥ ️👼🏼 ”, mentioned the birthday girl, whom we congratulate from here.

