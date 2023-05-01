How powerful can Adam Warlock be in the MCU, who arrives in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

He Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) introduces Adam Warlock, a powerful new cosmic character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Played by Will Poulter, Adam Warlock is one of Marvel Comics’ most important cosmic characters, initially introduced as a messiah-like figure in Fantastic Four #66 from 1967.

As a report from ScreenRantAdam Warlock’s MCU introduction makes a lot of sense, considering the character has been a regular ally of teams like the Fantastic Four and the Guardians of the Galaxy during his comics run.

Although the trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gave viewers their first look at Warlock, not much has been revealed about his actual powers. Given the intense abilities of his comic book counterpart, it would make sense for him to be introduced as one of the most powerful beings in the MCU.

How powerful can Adam Warlock be in the MCU?

It looks like Marvel Studios has made two massive changes to Adam Warlock’s character to better fit him into the larger world of the MCU. First, his origins have been adapted for this universe: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 revealed that Ayesha, High Priestess of the Sovereign, had gone to work creating Adam as a means to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. Galaxy after his betrayal.

The second major change comes in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, during which Thanos destroyed the Soul Stone and the other Infinity Stones, meaning Warlock can’t harness the power of the Soul Stone like he does in Marvel Comics. .

Adam Warlock

Given that most of Adam Warlock’s powers in the panels are due to his unique biology, this means Will Poulter’s live-action Warlock can still be seen as one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. However, any powers related to the Soul Stone will need to be omitted.

Interestingly, the trailers for the upcoming film, which opens on May 5, showed Warlock with a gem in his head, so it is possible that this stone gives him new abilities. The Phase 5 movie trailers also show Warlock going toe-to-toe with various members of the Guardians team, seemingly easily taking down the likes of Drax, Groot, and Nebula.

In conclusion, given Adam Warlock’s powers in Marvel Comics, it’s very likely that he’ll join Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Thor, and Scarlet Witch as one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU.