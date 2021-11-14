Lizbeth Rodríguez feels like Shakira dancing “Suerte” | .

The famous youtuber and flirtatious Mexican businesswoman Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video again with which she surprised her fans, given that she was dancing such a belly dance with a song by Shakira as background.

Without a doubt when listening belly dance You will immediately associate it with Shakira, who although this belly dance has already been several generations, thanks to Shakira it became known internationally, since she is a world-renowned singer.

The well-known movement of the hips of the interpreter of “Ojos Así” and wife of the footballer Gerard Piqué, is one of the best known, during a time when he released his album Servicio de Lavandería in 2001 in its English version and a year later in the Spanish version.

In several of the official videos of this album we had the opportunity to see his well-known movement of the hips and some well-known steps of belly dance, which by the way became one of the most popular dances in Latin America.

Lizbeth Rodríguez feels like Shakira dancing “Suerte” | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Surely you will also remember it last year at halftime of the Super Bowl, when Shakira shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez, again we saw her dancing with that insane movement.

Two hours ago Lizbeth Rodriguez He shared this video where he was seen doing some basic belly dance steps.

Lizbeth Rodríguez is wearing some flirty clothes that attract attention, on top she wears a black top with wide straps and below she wears a sash with coins also known as a sarong with woven coins to make the characteristic sound.

Another day without being Shakira, another disappointment, “said Lizbeth Rodríguez.

To be able to show off this dance that looks so simple, it is necessary to do a lot of practice, as in any other, otherwise it would seem that we only have a few stomach cramps, even though the youtuber is not an expert she does it quite well.

Thanks to belly dance, the waist can be refined, due to the effort made with the abdomen and the movements, something that many of us would be interested in practicing in order to improve the waist.

Several of the fans who have written to her in her comment box, there are 239 in total, they are encouraging her to continue practicing this style of dance, others simply do not stop telling her that she looks beautiful, which is true, she looks very pretty and as always flirtatious.