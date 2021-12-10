12/10/2021

Christmas is already around the corner and with it the notes of the first trimester of the boys and girls. It is very common to hear messages like these that we send to children because of their notes: “But how clever you are, you got a 10!”. But we also know other negative messages from suspense: You are punished for failing! Go bum, you did not pass!

We are inheriting many of these phrases from generation to generation and we continue to perpetuate them without realizing it. But you have to be careful with them, because these phrases or attributions, as the neuropsychologist José Ramón Gamo calls them, They will determine, on the one hand, the way of being of our children, their self-esteem and, on the other hand, their capacity for effort, improvement and resilience.

Effects of these attributions on children

The neuropsychologist explained to us the function and effect on children and adolescents of phrases such as “How clever you got an X mark!” in this presentation.

In it, he explains that children who receive these attributions in which the achievements they achieve are associated with one of their traits (Achievement: roll a 10; Trait of them: be smart; Attribution: you are smart because you got a 10)When they grow up they are not able to face other problems because they do not know how to do it and have always believed in that attribution that they have been told. “When you tell children and attribute their successes or achievements to how smart they are, it turns out that when these children reach adulthood and have to face a problem that can be complex and that they mentally anticipate the possibility of failure , The tendency of children who have been fed their ego from how smart they are, is not to face the problem & rdquor ;, says Gamo.

On the one hand, Gamo explains that children end up “believing these labels and make of them their role and role & rdquor ;, that is, they end up acting according to the attribution that we tell them. If we tell them that they are smart to get good grades, they will believe that label and act on it, but this does not imply that they will try harder, since when they have to face something more complicated, they will trust the label of ” ready “and they will not strain. On the contrary, if we attribute them the label of fool or lazy for failing, they will act in such a way, and they will not make an effort either because they are already conditioned that they are not able to pass that subject.

On the other hand, when we associate these smart or intelligent labels with getting good grades, we no longer motivate them for the future, but rather their level of effort and resilience is reduced. “If they are forced to face the problem because they have no other choice, at the moment when there are difficulties or they fail, their level of resilience is minimal. That is, they abandon their self-esteem, the depressions begin & rdquor ;, adds Gamo. The only thing that these attributions achieve is that children are conditioned by what we tell them, and not really by their effort and the process to improve.

Do not value the result, but the effort made

So, can’t we praise our children’s grades? The grades may vary due to different factors, circumstances & mldr ;, but the effort is not a matter of a day, it is a matter of continuous work. For this reason, we must value and praise the effort that is made, not the achievement obtained.

“You don’t have to tell your children: great, a 10! That is the result, it does not have much value. The true value is what helps me to achieve that result& rdquor ;, says psychologist Patricia Ramírez. “It is not the result itself. If your son comes home with an A, don’t say: it’s great that you got a 9 or a 10. No, ask him the following question: do you remember what you did to get an A? He will say well, I made an effort, I put down the Tablet .. And that is what we have to reinforce, the values, because the results will not always depend on us, but the values ​​and attitudes we use to achieve it & rdquor ;, adds Ramírez.

Psychologist Carol Dweck conducted a study that shows the benefits of praising effort and not intelligence or how smart children are. In his research, 400 children were given an intelligence test. At the end, half were congratulated on how smart they were and the other half were congratulated for the effort they had made. In the next test, both groups were given several options: one easier and one more complicated. In the group in which their intelligence had been praised, 67% chose the easiest option, and in the group that had praised the effort, 92% chose the most difficult test.

Carol Dweck explains that this choice the children made is due to the fact that the group that had been praised for their intelligence did not want to disappoint and played it safe, while the group that was valued for their effort chose the complicated one because they know they can improve and try harder. In the final test, the group who had been praised for their effort performed much better than the group of children who were valued for being smart, who did worse and gave up earlier.

This experiment proves the thesis of how beneficial it is praise for effort and not so much praise for getting good grades. “When we make the attributions related to the achievements of the kids based on effort and commitment, the results we have are adults that when they have to anticipate the probability or possibility of failure, the tendency is not to shrink, and if they start to fail they are tremendously resilient “, complements Gamo.

If we praise effort, our children will always want to make an effort, and more effort, more chances of passing, for example, a subject. On the other hand, praising the result can cause them not to try it for fear of disappointing us or for fear of failing. So now that the children’s grades arrive, let’s value their effort and not their results.