Instant messaging applications are among the most used by users. Although we do not handle updated data as of today, we know that WhatsApp is one of the preferred worldwide, with 2,000 million active users last February, and the most used in Spain.

However, there are more and more platforms that stand up to the app owned by Facebook. Among the most veteran, prominent and recognized is Telegram, which over the years has been consolidating its position as one of the most recommended alternatives to WhatsApp, reaching 400 million monthly active users in April 2020.

The application, developed by the brothers Nikolái and Pável Dúrov, was launched globally on August 14, 2013 with the iOS version, and its main hallmark has always been privacy and protection of user conversations.

Apart from this, it also stands out for offering very complete and interesting features, which in many cases are ahead of other platforms, and we can find a good handful of functions that WhatsApp should copy.

Telegram has applications for Android, iPhone, Windows Phone, Windows, macOS and Linux, and it also has a browser version.

Telegram Web is one of the most comfortable options to use the platform when you are working on the computer and it has many advantages: It does not need you to install anything, you can use the basic functions and you have the possibility to communicate without having to touch your mobile.

If you have not used it yet, pay attention because in this article we are going to explain how to use Telegram Web, its configuration and everything you can do with the browser version of Telegram.

Guide to use Telegram Web

Log in to Telegram Web

Telegram Web is synchronized in real time with the Telegram application on your mobile, so that you will find all your contacts, chats, groups, channels and everything you have in the app for your smartphone.

To access, enter the website, enter your country and enter your phone number. By doing so, you will receive a Telegram message on your mobile, providing you with the login code. Enter it to get started.

Once you have done it, you will see that Telegram will inform you in the private chat of the date and time of the session startas well as the device, location and IP.

In this way, the platform allows you to know at all times the devices that have started the session, and if it was not you, you can close the session in Settings> Devices, or in Privacy and security> Active sessions.

Activate notifications and configure them

After entering Telegram Web with your account, you will see that your browser shows you an alert in which the platform requests permission to show notifications.

Click on the Allow button to see that you can see and hear them every time you receive a message.

The next thing you have to do is configure Telegram Web notifications to show how you want. To do this, click on the menu icon in the upper left corner and click on Settings. Here you will see a section for configuring notifications, which is highlighted with the bell-shaped icon.

You can enable or disable all notifications, background notifications, message preview, and sound. In addition, if you wish you can also regulate the intensity of the sound with the slider.

Configure other settings

Apart from notifications, You can also configure other settings in Telegram Web, although only a couple of details.

In the Settings screen, in the keyboard section, you can choose if you want to send the messages by pressing the Enter key and the combination Shift + Enter for a new line, or if you prefer Ctrl + Enter to send the message and Enter for a new one. line.

On the Settings screen, you can also choose the interface language, set and change your personal password for two-step verification, activate or deactivate the sensitive content filter, manage sessions, activate and log out. Apart from this, you can modify your profile picture, change the name that is displayed and choose a username.

Unlike mobile and desktop apps, In Telegram Web you do not have the possibility to change the wallpaper of the chats or customize the appearance.

Add contacts, search your calendar and configure their settings

Telegram Web allows you to access all the contacts saved in your phonebook, you can add new contacts and you also have the possibility to configure your settings.

Press the menu key and then click Contacts. Here you will see a list with your complete agenda, and if you want to locate a specific person quickly, you can type their name in the search engine. If you click on Edit you can select the ones you want to delete and remove them by clicking the Delete button at the bottom.

To add a person, click on New contact, enter their phone number, name and surname, and that’s it.

Apart from this, you can also configure the contact settings. To do this, click on their name in a chat and you will access their information.

You have the option to activate or deactivate their notifications, share the contact, delete it, block the user, delete the history or delete the chat. If you click Edit, you can change their first and last name.

Write messages and attach content

Although some of the functions that we find in the Telegram applications are not available in Telegram Web, for example the audio and video calls, what you can do is use practically all the tools to communicate through chat.

In the left column you can see all the conversations that you have open in your account, and to continue them, all you have to do is select the chat in question. In case you want to start a new chat, find the contact you want to talk to and click on the speech bubble icon.

Using Telegram Web is very similar to how you do it on your mobile. Write the message in the text field and click on the smiley face icon to see the emojis and stickers. You can attach multimedia content from the camera icon, and files from the document icon. And, if you click on the microphone icon, you can record voice messages.

You will miss the possibility of taking photos with your computer’s camera, as well as the possibility of adding GIFs, two functions that are available in apps.

Filter the contents of a chat

The tools to filter the contents of a chat on Telegram Web will be very useful If you need to find a specific message, an image or a video that has been shared, for example.

To use them, click on the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the chat. A menu will be displayed in which you can select the type of content you want to see: photos, videos, files, audio, links, voice messages and video messages. When you touch one of the categories, only the messages with the selected content will be displayed in the window.

If you click on Choose messages, you can mark the messages you want to forward, delete, report or reply. And if you need to locate something specific, you just have to enter the word in the search engine.