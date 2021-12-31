Researchers from IBM Research Europe analyzed what happens when droplets derived from speech are exhaled in a row of passengers seated in a ventilated space, such as those in public transport.

Since the pandemic began, scientists have addressed the speed and probability of contagion involving various activities and public places. A platform has even been created that estimates the risk of contracting coronavirus that a person has in different situations of their day-to-day life.

For example, airplane passengers have twice or even three times as many chances of getting COVID-19 during a flight since the appearance of the omicron variant. Especially if they fly economy class.

A recent study has evaluated how public transport ventilation systems transmit viruses and how the exhaled drops evolve in ventilated spaces. The objective, to see if these ventilation systems can be improved to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

The work, carried out by researchers from IBM Research Europe, developed a model with an unprecedented level of detail, focused on the most characteristic conditions of asymptomatic transmission. The multiphysics model involved air and droplet dynamics, heat transfer, evaporation, humidity, and the effects of ventilation systems.

They also analyzed what what happens when speech droplets are exhaled from a row of passengers seated in a ventilated space, such as those of public transport vehicles.

They represented a generic rectangular space with infinite rows of a 3- to 3-passenger layout and a situation where passengers in different seats (aisle, middle, or window seat) spoke a vowel for a few seconds.

The findings, published in Physics of Fluids, showed good overall performance, with an average of 24.1% of the droplets eliminated through the exhaust system in the first 40 seconds.

In terms of distribution, the window seat drops rose higher and invaded the space of other passengers to a lesser extent shortly after exhalation.

In contrast to this, those released from the middle seat further contaminated the aisle passengers. “Which indicates that the downward flow of personal ventilation in the aisle seats could move the droplets downward and increase the risk of infection.”

Finally, the droplets expelled from the corridor were dragged down by the ventilation system immediately.

However, in this work mitigation strategies such as the use of masks were not considered, since the research was focused on the influence of cross ventilation on the spread of certain droplet-borne pathogens.

“When visualizing the drops and the flow, you realize the amount of physical phenomena that take place around us and that go unnoticed, such as the complex interactions between the natural actions of the body, exhalation and ventilation,” he says in note press Carlos Peña-Monferrer, one of the authors of the study.

“When it comes to prevent the risk of infection, this is precisely what makes it difficult to contain. “

With the focus on being able to help design future ventilation systems for safer environments, the team seeks to reproduce new conditions of human activity in different public transport vehicles or even other environments.

“These high-resolution simulations were focused on public transportation vehicles, but could be extended to commercial or residential buildings, healthcare facilities, offices or schools,” says Peña-Monferrer.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Cristina Fernández Esteban.