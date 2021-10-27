This specialized unit of the Civil Guard only comes into action when accidents have many victims and damaged cars or when the judge requests a more exhaustive report.

Over the years the police have been improving the techniques that allow to recreate traffic accidents. This has allowed us to better understand the reasons for accidents, know the causes and improve the safety of vehicles and roads.

But how we have come to this has a direct person in charge and it is called ERAT ((Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team), which was born in the Traffic School in 1998. The objective was to know what really happened in an accident.

The ERAT investigates about 30 traffic accidents a year, and only intervenes when the accident involves many people (injured and deceased) and many cars. But also when a judge asks for it through a court order.

As explained in the DGT magazine, the ERAT works almost always in the same way:

In a first phase, data is collected on the factors involved in the accident: the road, the vehicles and the people involved. On the road, signage, geometry, slope, cant, ramp, ditch, visibility, etc. are inspected.

For the vehicles, their position after the collision is noted, the footprint they have left or the remains that have been thrown away. Vehicles are also inspected to check, among other things, the state of passive and active safety elements (seat belts, airbags, etc.) and deformations.

Finally, focus on the human factor: injuries and psychophysical conditions in which the people involved in the accident were found.

And while this is the human procedural part, ERAT has worked to incorporate novel technology that helps recreate the scene of the accident. For example, it has gone from a two-dimensional sketch to a near-real recreation of the incident based on scientific data.

Through a laser / scanner, The ERAT is capable of scanning 360º horizontally and 290º vertically, which allows them to digitize the place where the accident occurred in 3 dimensions.

And with the data that the laser scanner has captured, a point cloud is then produced, in which any type of measurement can be made with millimeter precision both on the road and on the vehicles.

In this way, explains the DGT, the deformation of vehicles can be determined, which allows calculations and speeds to be obtained. So, as you can see, the science behind accidents has improved exponentially in just 20 years.