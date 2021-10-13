This is the new DGT anti-start breathalyzer that could be mandatory on your car in less than a year.

A large part of the accidents that occur on our roads are due to the consumption of alcohol, and although the Civil Guard carries out constant controls to hunt down offenders and save the lives of many other people, the truth is that there are many drivers who drive a car. vehicle exceeding alcohol limits, which multiplies the possibility of a road accident happening.

Thanks to technology and as part of the new reform of the Traffic Law That could be official before the end of this year, it is intended to install a breathalyzer installed in the vehicles that would block the start in case the driver exceeds the marked limits, they point out from the economist.

The text to be endorsed by the Senate includes different aspects that will try to fulfill the premise of zero fatalities in traffic accidents by 2050, and for this it will bet on the installation in the cars of an intelligent breathalyzer.

This smart breathalyzer takes its name Alcolock, and initially It would be mandatory for drivers of passenger cars and professionals from July 6, 2022 to later be implemented in the rest of private vehicles.

This system would have the ability to analyze alcohol concentrations in breathed air being connected directly to the vehicle’s starter, so if the driver exceeds the alcohol limits, he would not be allowed to start the car. The driver would have to have this system activated on a mandatory basis and, if he refused, the vehicle would not allow him to start it either.

It should be noted that today professional and novice drivers cannot exceed 0.15 milligrams per liter in breathed air and, if exceeded, the traffic officers could impose financial fines of 500 euros and loss of 4 points of the license, it could even be considered a crime of imprisonment for 3 to 6 months.

There are still doubts about its operation, its implementation and others, and it will presumably be resolved before the end of this year with the new reform of the Traffic Law.