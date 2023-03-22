How the new group waiting room works

WhatsApp announced two new functions of the application groups, which arrive to improve the user experience and to facilitate their management and privacy.

As he recalls a report published on the website of computer todaybeing an administrator of a group of the instant messaging app is not easy, since you have to take certain actions to avoid unwanted visitors or inappropriate behavior.

As a remedy for awkward situations, Meta launched a new tool to choose the people who access a group and those who don’t. This will give the admin real power to control access to the group, compared to the past where they could only kick someone already inside a group.

WhatsApp group waiting room

To enhance the privacy of users and groups, WhatsApp has created the waiting room, a kind of limbo prior to entering a group.

Waiting room

In this space, you cannot write or read messages and it only has one task: that the administrator decides to approve the request to join the group in order to later be able to access it normally.

In addition to the waiting room, you can now easily see the different groups in common that you have with a person. Searching for a contact’s name in the search bar will bring up all the groups you share with that user.

While many of these features already exist in apps like Telegram, the fact that they’re coming to WhatsApp is great news as it’s still the most widely used instant messaging app in the world with more than 2 billion users.