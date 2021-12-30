This is the reason why it will be more expensive to buy a vehicle in 2022.

If you bought a car in the last section of this year but it has not been delivered yet, it is quite likely that it will be more expensive than you thought due to the entry into force of the new emissions regulations.

Whether you have bought a car in recent months and have not received it yet or you are thinking of buying one in 2022, you know that the new registration tax will increase around 1000 euros on average on new vehicles.

And it is that as of this Saturday, January 1, 2022, purchases of new vehicles will become more expensive on average 12 euros per month in the letter of the car. This is not a surprise change, given that the European regulation was already approved in 2018 and although it was to enter into force on January 1, 2021, it was frozen after a moratorium that is about to end.

So from the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (Faconauto) have calculated that this measure will affect the sector in around 100,000 fewer registrations than are expected this year.

This tax update would mean an average increase in the purchase of new cars between 800 and 1000 euros. For the sake of comparison, in 2020 the new vehicles had an average price, including this registration tax, of around 19,341 euros. And as of November of this year, the figure already stood at 20,380 euros.

Faconauto points out that those vehicles that emit between 144 and 192 grams of CO2 will pay a 4.75% tax; those vehicles that emit between 192 and 240 g of CO2 will pay 9.75%. The last section are those vehicles that expel more than 240 g that must pay 14.75%.

So that you understand the reason for this price increase This is because the registration tax is now tied to carbon dioxide emissions from cars.

In 2022, the WLTP emission regulations will come into force, replacing the current NEDC regulations to achieve that the consumption and certified emissions are more adjusted to those that cars actually emit.

This can be an additional problem for those users who have bought a vehicle in recent months but still, due to lack of stock, have not received it, since they will be affected by the increase in this tax even though they actually bought it in 2021 .