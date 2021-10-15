Diablo IV has launched a new development diary where we have been able to know what the sound of the game is like and how the different types are created.

Diablo IV sound design has been detailed in a new information update from Blizzard. His RPG continues to reveal the state of development.

Kris Giampa, Diablo IV sound supervisor has been talking about this. The manager highlighted which had been the main objectives in the sound design of Diablo IV.

From Blizzard they commented that they want Diablo IV and its soundscape to consist of an aura of realism and explained that they had taken into account a large number of factors to carry out this idea.

His claim is that the sounds of almost everything that happens on the screen are represented. “Whether it’s the atmosphere of the world, the inactive off-screen monsters, the little pieces of wood that bump into a wall when you break an object … everything should make a sound “Kris explains.

However, it was also indicated that the sound engine does not activate all stimuli at the same time so as not to indiscriminately target the player.

The supervisor also narrated a series of anecdotes in the recording of different sound effects for the game. Fire was one of the most important, as were impacts from rocks, chips, earth, etc.

We traveled far from Blizzard HQ to record various types of fire sounds in the California deserts, armed with multiple recording rigs and microphones.

In the case of monsters and their screams and screams, the team relied on various techniques, such as hiring professional voice actors or experimenting with all kinds of sounds.

In the case of Wood Wraith, Their sound is designed almost entirely from wood cracks and stresses processed to extreme lengths.

They also made mention of the gore sound in which they cut cabbages and melons, and where mayonnaise and other sauces were stirred and crushed for the effects of impacts, blood and all kinds of blows.

What do you think of this unique creative process? We remind you that Blizzard has already announced the new director of Diablo IV.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Rodríguez.